Internationally renowned vocalist Dimash Qudaibergen continues to expand his artistic horizons, seamlessly blending music, culture, and fashion. Following a captivating journey through Paris, where he explored the iconic fashion houses Schiaparelli and Lanvin, Dimash was celebrated at the 2024 Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) in Dubai for his outstanding contributions to the arts.

Paris: A Fusion of Fashion and Art

In Paris, Dimash immersed himself in the bold, surrealist vision of Schiaparelli at their atelier on Place Vendôme. Guided by the house’s VIP services lead, Armen, and accompanied by his father, Kanat Aitbayev, Dimash explored the creative legacy of Salvador Dalí, whose influence permeates Schiaparelli’s daring designs under creative director Daniel Roseberry. In a moment of artistic synergy, Dimash performed SOS d’un Terrien en Détresse, leaving the team awestruck by his ability to harmonise music with fashion’s avant-garde spirit.

Dimash’s journey continued at Lanvin, the oldest continuously operating French fashion house. Welcomed by lead designer Sylvain Ruffier, he modeled pieces like the Lanvin x Future Classic Studded Jacket and the Floral-Appliqué Zip-Up Shirt Jacket. Lanvin’s balance of heritage and innovation perfectly complemented Dimash’s unique ability to bridge classical artistry with contemporary creativity. The partnership with major French fashion & MPT Agency marks a significant milestone in his career, further amplifying his global reach particularly in the West.

Dubai: A Celebration of Cultural Resonance Dimash's presence at the DIAFA Awards in Dubai underscored his growing connection with the Middle East, a region celebrated for its rich artistic traditions and forward-thinking creativity. Recognized for his contributions to the arts, Dimash's love for haute couture and craftsmanship aligns seamlessly with the region's appreciation for cultural and artistic excellence.

