Digital innovations fuel sustainable transformation in energy sector

The global energy sector is seeking new pathways to enhance operational efficiency and meet rigorous sustainability goals, paving way for digital innovations, which are increasingly at the helm.

Technological advances are setting new benchmarks in how energy management can be both efficient and environmentally responsible.

AVEVA’s suite of AI-infused solutions is revolutionising the way energy companies optimize processes and reduce unplanned downtime.

The technology leader launched new enhancements for AVEVA Unified Engineering solution: whether working in 1D, 2D or 3D, the software takes teams from working in siloed applications with document-based workflows to an agile, intelligent, collaborative digital environment.

Rob McGreevy, chief product officer at AVEVA, highlights the impact of their technology: "Our predictive maintenance and process optimisation tools are not just about enhancing efficiency; they are crucial in driving down costs and reducing environmental impact."

AVEVA Predictive Analytics helps energy companies to further improve operational efficiency and reduce downtime through predictive maintenance, addressing equipment issues before they lead to costly failures. Further to enable real-time collaboration between operations experts and other stakeholders, the new and expanded PI System portfolio offers new write-back capabilities from CONNECT, AVEVA’s industrial intelligence platform, to AVEVA PI Server, allowing operators to incorporate advanced analytics within trusted tools and existing workflows.

“We work closely with energy customers to help them to drive abatement and also transition to net zero investments. Digital transformation, helps to improve production planning for refineries and petrochemical plants, they also optimize asset utilization and reliability of critical assets such as wind turbines,” said McGreevy.

“With carbon aware planning, they gain visibility and are enabled to manage Scopes 1, 2 and 3 emissions. Robust data management helps them to boost collaboration with partners, customers and suppliers and builds the basis for qualitative AI based on trustworthy data source. AVEVA is developing a safe, sustainable, and industrial AI to enhance the decarbonization and operational efficiency of the energy sector,” he added.

Renewable energy storage solutions like advanced batteries are enhancing the utilisation of intermittent energy sources like solar and wind power.

Vijay Jaswal, chief technology officer, APJ, ME&A, IFS, said: “We saw the power of smart grids and energy management systems during the recent Hurricane Milton in Florida where some neighbourhoods survived outages due to them having optimised energy distribution and the ability to integrate renewable energy sources effectively.”

Carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) technologies reduce carbon emissions and are getting better and better daily.

Hydrogen energy, produced through clean methods, provides a versatile fuel source. Advanced solar technologies like perovskite solar cells and bifacial solar panels boost efficiency and affordability. Energy-efficient buildings, equipped with smart technologies, reduce energy consumption and contribute to sustainability goals. These innovations are collectively shaping a more sustainable and efficient energy future. However, the energy sector faces several barriers in adopting digital transformation and AI. One major challenge is the integration of new technologies with existing legacy systems, which often require significant investments and technical expertise, points Jaswal. Additionally, concerns about cybersecurity and data privacy are paramount, especially considering the critical nature of energy infrastructure. Digitalisation is not just transforming energy management but is also a critical step towards achieving a sustainable future. By leveraging advanced AI-driven models, Radix empowers clients to optimise maintenance windows, forecast failures, and detect inefficiencies—significantly reducing downtime and minimising energy waste. Natalia Klafke, executive vice-president for energy & sustainability Natalia Klafke, executive vice-president for energy & sustainability, Radix, said: “A key area we’re advancing is in Generative AI (GenAI), where we’ve worked closely with clients to improve process efficiency, operational awareness, and decision-making speed. GenAI models assist in automating routine processes, providing contextual insights, supporting faster, data-backed decisions, enabling energy companies to respond dynamically to operational needs and reduce environmental impact.” Radix is also innovating with real-time data platforms for renewable energy operations in solar and wind, enabling optimal production forecasting and streamlined maintenance schedules to lower the carbon footprint. The APM 4.0 solution further enhances sustainability by orchestrating multimodal predictive maintenance models, maximising asset reliability and extending life cycles while conserving resources.

Advanced analytics and machine learning are transforming asset management, allowing companies to proactively maintain and optimise critical assets, thereby reducing resource use, lowering costs, and enhancing operational efficiency—all of which contribute to a reduced carbon footprint.