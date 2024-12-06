Design Infinity celebrates UAE National Day with a flag rally

Design Infinity marked the occasion by rallying their fleet of 53 vehicles adorned with the UAE flag along the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road.

Design Infinity, a leading interior design and build company proudly celebrated the UAE’s 53rd National Day with a heartfelt gathering at their Labour Camp, bringing together their hardworking team to honour the nation’s spirit of unity, progress, and prosperity.

The company’s site accommodation, a place for hard work and dedication, was transformed into a festive venue as the team came together for a celebration of the UAE’s rich culture and heritage.

The goal was to create an environment where workers away from their families, could feel a sense of pride and camaraderie with their colleagues and the nation. The UAE National Day celebration at Design Infinity is a reminder of the company’s commitment to fostering a sense of unity and national pride among its team members. In a show of patriotism and solidarity, Design Infinity also took part in a vehicle rally along Sheikh Zayed Road. The company’s fleet of vehicles, decorated with the UAE flag, participated in the iconic road parade, symbolising their pride in the UAE’s remarkable progress over the last five decades. This event allowed the team to highlight their enthusiasm and love for the UAE while simultaneously expressing their support for the nation’s continued growth and development.

Design Infinity extends its heartfelt gratitude to all its team members who contribute to the company's success. The event served as a testament to the collective strength of the nation and the company's shared commitment to the values of hard work, innovation, and progress.