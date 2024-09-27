E-Paper

Design Duels by Casa Milano: Back and bigger than ever

Casa Milano is once again at the forefront of promoting creativity, collaboration, and competition through this iconic event

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 3:58 PM

Design Duels is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever! Hosted by Azhar Sajan, the visionary founder and director of Casa Milano, this highly anticipated two-day event is set to bring the design community together like never before. Known for being a one-stop luxury home furnishing brand, Casa Milano is once again at the forefront of promoting creativity, collaboration, and competition through this iconic event.

Building on last year’s incredible success, where 73 companies and over 1,200 participants gathered, this year promises an even more exciting experience with over 125 companies and more than 2,500 participants from various design sectors. Kicking off at 8:00am and running until 9:00pm, participants can immerse themselves in a variety of thrilling sports, design challenges, and networking opportunities.


As Design Duels continues to grow, it has solidified its reputation as one of the most important events in the design calendar. Whether you’re competing, spectating, or networking, this event is sure to inspire and energise everyone involved.


