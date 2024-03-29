Demand for Malta's citizenship by investment soars

The allure of the Mediterranean lifestyle, coupled with a strategic location and access to the Schengen Zone, is driving a surge in interest in Malta's citizenship among UAE residents. According to RIF Trust, a leading global provider of Residency and Citizenship by Investment solutions, inquiries from the Emirates have skyrocketed in recent months, highlighting a growing desire for dual citizenship options.

Why Malta?

The Malta Citizenship by Investment, officially known as the Maltese Exceptional Investment Naturalization (MEIN) offers you visa-free access to 190 countries worldwide. This European citizenship guarantees you the right to live, work, and study in 27 Schengen countries.

With a minimum investment of €600,000, you can pursue two routes to acquire Malta's Citizenship by Investment. The first route demands a year-long residence in Malta, a payment of €750,000, and buying a residential property valued at least €700,000 or renting one with an annual rent of at least €16,000. While the second route only extends the residence requirement to 36 months and reduces the payment to €600,000.

The key factors driving interest amongst UAE HNWIs

Strategic location: Malta boasts a central Mediterranean location, conveniently close to mainland Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. This makes it the perfect base for business and travel.

Safety and quality of life: Malta is a crime-free country, which makes it ideal for raising a family or retiring. Its private international schools offer quality education.

Business-friendly climate: Malta offers a stable and tax-efficient environment for businesses, attracting entrepreneurs and investors from around the world.

Simplified application process: Applying for the MEIN is a relatively straightforward process with RIF Trust on hand to guide your every step.

Mimoun Assraoui, RIF Trust’s CEO, commented: "We are fielding more and more calls about MEIN from UAE residents. HNWIs feel Malta is a secure country that is attractive from a lifestyle angle as well as giving them the chance to enhance their global mobility.”

The future of Maltese Citizenship by Investment

The sands of investment migration are forever shifting. Residency and Citizenship by Investment programmes come and go. While what MEIN offers will be yours forever, you should act before this citizenship changes or is removed as an investment option.

Malta's Culinary Allure Adds Spice to Residency Appeal

Malta has more to offer to its citizens than a safe, strategic location. Foodies are discovering the finer points of Maltese cuisine, with the island recording an impressive fifth place in the world for Michelin-starred restaurants per capita. This translates to one Michelin-starred establishment for every 103,000 inhabitants, surpassing gastronomic powerhouses like France, Italy, and Spain.

With six distinct one-star restaurants showcasing innovative interpretations of Mediterranean cuisine, Malta will satisfy those with refined tastes. It also goes to illustrate Malta’s all-round appeal.

Adding Michelin-starred dining to the list of benefits, MEIN becomes even more enticing for UAE residents seeking a holistic relocation experience.

Established in 2013, RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, has a proven track record of assisting over 6,000 clients in securing second passports or residencies.

