Deliveroo’s Teal Santa is sleighing Back to Ripe Market this year

With the holiday season in full swing, Deliveroo is adding a splash of teal to the festivities and bringing back its beloved Teal Santa to Ripe Market for not one, but two weekends of seasonal fun!

By popular demand, Santa is making a bigger-than-ever return for the third year in a row—this time with his very own teal grotto! On December 14, 15, 21, and 22, between 4:00pm and 6:00pm, families can step into Santa’s magical grotto at Ripe Market, snap memorable photos, and receive a special gift. Santa will be handing out fun toys to children, while adults will receive Deliveroo vouchers redeemable on food and shopping.

Ripe Market, the beloved community hotspot, transforms into a festive haven during the holiday season, filled with the warmth and wonder that make this time of year so special. With its vibrant mix of fresh food, local fashion, and organic produce, the market is a treasure trove of home-grown delights. At the heart of the festivities is Deliveroo’s Teal Santa Grotto—a charming tradition that has been celebrated year after year, now reimagined for an even more magical experience. By popular demand, Deliveroo is taking the Teal Santa experience to the next level, complete with enchanting décor, photo opportunities, and a festive atmosphere that promises to bring the season to life. Families can immerse themselves in the holiday spirit, making cherished memories as Santa’s visits become the centrepiece of this joyful occasion.

This December, Ripe Market at Police Academy brings the community together, with Deliveroo offering something extra special and magical for everyone — It’s the ultimate weekend getaway, where families can gather, indulge, and create lasting memories.