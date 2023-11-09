Deliveroo for Work Survey reveals the importance of food within the workplace

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM

Deliveroo for Work, the platform tailored for the corporate sector, has unveiled survey findings that underscore the crucial role of food in shaping the modern workplace and enhancing employee well-being. The survey, conducted amongst corporate employers, sheds light on the importance of attracting and retaining talent, rewarding employees, and streamlining company administration.

According to the survey results, food is undeniably a cornerstone of corporate culture, with 76 per cent of respondents highlighting its integral role in the workplace. A staggering 82 per cent of those surveyed recognised the pivotal role of food in attracting and retaining talent, showcasing the strong correlation between a well-catered workforce and talent retention. The survey also revealed the multi-faceted benefits of using Deliveroo for Work, with 21 per cent of businesses using the platform primarily to reward employees, 20 per cent to enhance employee well-being, and 14 per cent to reduce administrative burdens. The survey also underlines the significance of workplace socials, with 84 per cent of respondents emphasising their role in enhancing team bonding and morale. Food and meal-sharing are pivotal aspects of these socials, further highlighting the importance of food in fostering a positive work environment.

Remarkably, 95 per cent of respondents rated Deliveroo for Work’s restaurant options as excellent, reflecting their high satisfaction with the variety and quality of available food choices. This high level of satisfaction underscores the importance of having diverse and quality food choices for employees. In the UAE, companies’ top 5 preferred food items ordered encompass an array of choices, including Chicken Tikka Kebab, Salmon Platter, Quinoa Salad, Tex Mex Bowl, and Chicken Avocado Salad. These choices predominantly highlight the growing shift towards health-conscious options and mirror the diverse variety available to cater to the distinct needs and preferences of those using Deliveroo for Work.

Francis Henderson, head of Deliveroo for Work Middle East, said: "Deliveroo for Work not only enhances corporate culture but also boosts employee well-being. Our commitment to providing innovative meal solutions tailored to the needs of our corporate clients remains unwavering. These survey results reinforce our belief that food brings people together and plays a vital role in fostering strong and connected communities and teams."

James Edward Palmer, group head of design at ENBD, said: "I recently used the Deliveroo For Work service, and the experience was nothing short of exceptional. I initially chose Deliveroo because of its unparalleled flexibility and its wide range of food choices available from an array of restaurants to suit anyone's preferences. Deliveroo is a world-renowned delivery choice for millions of customers and I wanted to bring that same level of satisfaction to our digital office inauguration. From the moment we engaged with the team, the professionalism they brought to the table was evident. I will be using Deliveroo For Work's services in the future as they have set a new standard for corporate meal planning, and I couldn't be more satisfied with the experience. Thank you, Deliveroo."

Introduced in the UAE in 2016, Deliveroo for Work has been offering businesses and their employees customised meal solutions, team lunches, office gatherings, and employee rewards. Deliveroo for Work represents Deliveroo’s B2B2C solution, which involves collaborating with corporate clients to provide their workforce with the perks of expense-free meals. Employers have the flexibility to tailor and allocate unique Deliveroo allowances to their employees, allowing them to conveniently place their orders using the existing Deliveroo app.

Trusted by companies across a wide range of industries, Deliveroo for Work serves thousands of corporate clients and their employees globally, across eight markets. Deliveroo for Work stands as a reliable partner for businesses looking to elevate their corporate culture and improve employee engagement through exceptional meal solutions.