Delivering happiness to delivery riders

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 6:41 PM

These are the very people who serve as our daily links to purchases, ensuring that we get what we need when we need it. They are individuals constantly on the move, fully aware of their responsibility to make timely deliveries.

As they navigate the roads to ensure prompt delivery, we occasionally contemplate the risks they face in their daily lives. We often witness them taking a moment to enjoy a meal by the roadside while on the go, although more often than not, we tend to overlook their presence. It is these dedicated people that we have chosen to honour and acknowledge through the 'Delivering Happiness' initiative.

With the concept of 'Delivering Happiness' as a social initiative, a day is set aside to deliver happiness in the form of sports, entertainment, competition, food, refreshments, prizes and giveaways for the delivery heroes on September 8, inviting delivery boys to the indoor sports destination – Insportz Club, enrolling each one with games and entertainment.

This is a simple but profound journey of important gestures comprising empathy, appreciation, respect and above all self-introspection for the right attitude towards fellow humans. The very stakeholders are also leading the initiative and making a path to a better and inclusive environment around us at a micro level and show the way to greater good at a macro level. Supported by Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization and Dubai Police, the initiative is universally appealing to make the rider feel special by honouring them.

Sabina Shaikh, head of operations at Seen Media & Communications Network and founder of Solitaire Events says, "By offering a fun-filled day, we are lucky to start a new trend in CSR, identifying the riders who are all around us. We plan to become their brand ambassadors and invite you to be part of this journey dedicated to them. With this initiative our aim is to rediscover goodness and our ambition is to recognise, reward and reenergise, so that we are recognised, rewarded, and reenergised by just a thought of establishing something meaningful."

Dharmesh Zavery, general manager — flexible packaging at Hotpack Global says “Being one of the leading packaging manufacturers in the Middle East, Hotpack Global is always keen to involve with various uplifting opportunities and by joining Delivering Happiness, it shows our commitment towards every aspect of the supply chain. We believe sustainability begins at home and therefore it is essential for us to support and appreciate all the resources within and outside the industry. Delivery riders are our priorities towards the end consumer when it comes to food packaging and hence we are honoured to be part of the drive."

Nasir Syed, founder of CHS and DSBK says, “In my dual roles as a superbike racer and a scaffolding businessman, I've found a unique opportunity to support delivery riders through this event. Racing at high speeds and constructing scaffolding may seem worlds apart, but both require precision, safety, and a commitment to excellence. This event aimed to acknowledge their hard work, inspire them to continue their outstanding service and foster a sense of community among these riders. We salute their efforts and look forward to supporting them on their journey, as they continue to speedily bridge the gap between businesses and customers. These delivery boys are the true road warriors, and their stories deserve to be celebrated and shared with the world."

Ramesh Aswani, chairman at Infra Gulf Properties, says: "The event 'Delivering Happiness' is such a unique and positive initiative for delivery riders that we couldn't resist being a part of it. Being part of a greater society, we always believe in giving back and hence we are part of such causes."

Rasasi’s management says, “Rasasi Perfumes is a family-owned enterprise that started from a small shop in Deira’s Murshid Bazar. Today, this home-grown fragrance empire has expanded to 60 countries, thanks to its dedication to innovation and belief in its vision.

"At the heart of Rasasi’s story is its relentless spirit which unlocked the company’s success story. This mirrors the inspiring tales of the countless delivery riders who make lives easy for customers every day. Like Rasasi, these riders embark on their journeys from unassuming origins, with nothing but courage. And small beginnings often pave the way for great success. We are a proud partner for 'Delivering Happiness,' an event that honours the dedication of delivery riders. It’s a reminder of what it takes to reach your dreams. We invite you to join us in celebrating the riders' unwavering pursuit to deliver happiness. Together, let’s inspire a brighter, happier future for all."

Netrapal Sharma, managing director, Old Mumbai Ice-cream says, “Customer service has also been a core value for Old Mumbai Icecream and with this initiative we get an opportunity to contribute towards serving the humanity.”

Supriya Takkar Fernandez, founder of Vasai Local Restaurant says, “I live in a country where empowerment is key, our leaders are our inspiration. Therefore, it’s time for us to be a blessing to others, and in doing so, we will continue to receive blessings."

Lishaa Groves, marketing manager at BRW Society, says, “Contemporary healthy tea brand, BRW Society is delighted to be supporting the campaign 'Delivering Happiness' for the delivery riders of our community. As a team and as individuals we use delivery drivers on a daily basis and it is time to celebrate them on this International Food Delivery Day."