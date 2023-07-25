Datar brothers bring modernisation to Al Adil Supermarket

Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 4:48 PM

Al Adil Supermarket, a household name synonymous with quality Indian products and authentic cuisine, is proud to introduce the dynamic Datar brothers, Hrishikesh and Rohit, who are spearheading the modernisation of their family business. As the third generation to helm Al Adil Supermarket, they bring a fresh perspective and a passion for innovation that will further elevate the company’s position as a leader in the industry.

Hrishikesh and Rohit have diligently worked their way up the ladder at Al Adil Supermarket, a testament to their unwavering dedication and commitment to the company’s success. They believe in leading by example and have gained invaluable experience by starting as cashiers at an Al Adil Supermarket store, followed by summer internships in various departments. Their father, Dhananjay Datar, founder of Al Adil Supermarket, instilled in them the importance of learning the business from the ground up.

Hrishikesh, now serving as the purchase director, has become an expert in sourcing high-quality food products from different regions of India. With an extensive network and connections with leading food trading companies in India and the UAE, he ensures competitive pricing, passing on the benefits to Al Adil’s cherished customers. The company offers a diverse range of more than 10,000 products, including spices, pulses, grains, and snacks, carefully curated to cater to the discerning palates of Indian expats.

Rohit, the marketing director, has been instrumental in revolutionising Al Adil Supermarket’s digital marketing strategies. With his marketing degree and experience working with prominent digital marketing agencies in India and the UAE, Rohit constantly explores new and innovative ways to promote the brand and products to a wider audience. Under his leadership, the company has successfully expanded its customer base and boosted sales through strategic online campaigns and enhanced online presence.

Reflecting on their journey, Rohit reminisces about their humble beginnings, crediting their parents for instilling a strong work ethic and humility. Shielding them from the rapid business growth, their mother emphasised the importance of remaining grounded and focused on academic pursuits. The realisation of Al Adil Trading's growth dawned upon them during chance encounters with staff discussing new store openings and witnessing celebrity inaugurations, making them aware of the expanding business.

With the vision and acumen of the Datar brothers, Al Adil Trading is poised to reach new heights in the industry. Their commitment to excellence, customer-centric approach, and cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, e-commerce, and digital marketing, will undoubtedly propel the company into a new era of success.

Founded in 1984 by Dhananjay Datar, Al Adil Supermarket has evolved from a modest grocery store to a multi-billion-dirham business empire, renowned for its extensive range of Indian products. With over 50 stores in UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia, Al Adil Supermarket is committed to providing authentic Indian cuisine to expats while maintaining the highest standards of quality and service.