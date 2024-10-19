Dahua Technology MENA showcases video-centric AioT technology and emerging businesses at GITEX Global 2024

Dahua MENA booth at GITEX Global 2024

Dahua Technology MENA made a powerful impact at GITEX Global 2024, showcasing a range of innovative solutions that aimed to revolutionise digital transformation across various sectors. As a global leader in smart IoT and security technology, Dahua’s presence at the region’s leading annual tech event reaffirmed its commitment to delivering intelligent, efficient, and secure systems tailored for the modern world.

"Our solutions at Dahua Technology are set to transform the way we live and work, both at home and in the office," said Yacob Bai, President of Dahua Technology MENA. He highlighted how the company brought a stellar lineup of future-forward technologies to GITEX 2024, further solidifying their position as market leaders in emerging business solutions. "By integrating cutting-edge video-centric AIoT technology, we’re creating smarter, more secure environments that enhance productivity, streamline operations, and improve overall quality of life. Our presence at GITEX Global 2024 showcased not only our technological advancements but our vision for a future where intelligent, efficient, and safe systems form the foundation of modern living and working spaces."

One of Dahua’s standout offerings at the event was its Smart Building solution, designed to enhance security and convenience in both residential and commercial properties. With high-definition IP intercom systems and intelligent access control, Dahua replaced traditional paper-based visitor management systems with smart digital technologies. This solution provided property managers with efficient tools to streamline operations while maintaining top-tier security.

In line with its commitment to safety, Dahua also presented its advanced Fire Alarm and AOP systems, offering faster and more accurate fire detection. These systems were designed to ensure timely responses and minimise risks, crucial for protecting lives and property.

Dahua’s Smart Home solution was another major highlight at the exhibition, featuring the innovative Hero and Picoo wireless security series. These products offered advanced features such as dual-lens cameras and one-click proactive calling, providing homeowners with a seamless, user-friendly experience for enhanced security.

Another groundbreaking solution showcased was Dahua’s Smart Parking system, which leveraged Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology to automate vehicle entry and exit. By integrating intercom functionality, this solution enabled efficient, secure, and cost-effective vehicle management for residential complexes, office buildings, and industrial parks.

Dahua’s commitment to sustainability was evident through its Smart Electricity solutions, which optimized energy usage in buildings and cities, helping customers reduce operational costs and enhance energy efficiency. Meanwhile, Dahua’s Smart Education solutions transformed classrooms with AI-powered tools such as interactive flat panels and teacher tracking cameras. These technologies enriched the learning experience by providing valuable insights into student behaviour and classroom dynamics.

Dahua top management with Abu Dhabi authorities at GITEX Global 2024 A standout attraction at the Dahua booth was its 8K LED and holographic displays, featuring advanced Chip-on-Board (CoB) technology. These displays delivered exceptional brightness, sharpness, and colour accuracy, ideal for creating highly immersive experiences. Whether for concerts, large-scale events, or corporate environments, these cutting-edge visuals pushed the boundaries of modern display technology. For the retail sector, Dahua introduced its Smart Retail Operation Solution, enabling businesses to gather and analyse in-store data to optimize operations and improve customer experiences. Additionally, its Retail Loss Prevention Solution integrated AI with traditional security systems to protect assets, detect theft, and provide comprehensive surveillance. Another key exhibit was Dahua’s Dolynk Care platform, a cloud-based system that integrated CCTV, networking, alarms, and smart building solutions to reduce operational costs. This made it an invaluable tool for businesses seeking to streamline operations efficiently. Dahua Technology also forged two key strategic partnerships at GITEX. The first one, with a key local partner and a public sector entity, aims to bolster public safety and revamp infrastructure using innovative security systems, aligning with the vision of smart cities in the region. The second strategic cooperation agreement with Enterprise Systems Distribution strengthens the partnership in designing and developing smart solutions, which include intelligent transportation systems, smart city initiatives, and smart parking solutions.

