Curtin University to expand campus in Dubai

Curtin University, a globally recognised institution with six campuses worldwide, is set to expand its Dubai campus in the coming year. With its Engineering Pavilion located in Dubai Silicon Oasis and comprehensive campus in Dubai International Academic City, and managed in partnership with Transnational Academic Group, Curtin Dubai offers a diverse range of programs across business, information technology, cybersecurity, psychology, and engineering.

"We started Curtin’s Dubai campus in 2018 with fewer than 50 students and just a handful of programmes. Today, we’re proud to share that we have grown to over 1,000 students representing more than 60 nationalities," says Shweta Wahi, managing director of operations and people and culture.

Curtin’s global footprint, with campuses in Australia, Mauritius, Malaysia, Singapore, and Sri Lanka, provides students with unique mobility opportunities. "What’s also unique about Curtin is the various student mobility options. Students can transfer between campuses or participate in short-term study periods for a truly international experience," explains Wahi. "We also foster global connections through initiatives like the Student Council Leadership Summit, where council members from every campus collaborate to enhance student life. Additionally, our students benefit from hybrid events featuring industry speakers, career workshops, and business competitions."

In line with Curtin’s commitment to delivering a world-class educational experience, the Dubai campus features distributed and collaborative classroom spaces, allowing students from different Curtin campuses to attend classes simultaneously, enhancing the global learning environment. Professor Ammar Kaka, campus president and pro vice-chancellor of Curtin Dubai, highlights the exciting future that lies ahead: "The next five years will be transformative for Curtin Dubai. We are introducing more academic programmes, expanding capacity on campus, and launching a new Design School that will cater to the region’s growing demand for creative and technical skills. As we grow, we’re focused on strengthening Curtin’s reputation across the Middle East, building on our commitment to academic excellence and innovation." The university’s strategy has always prioritised measured and sustainable growth. “As educators deeply invested in Curtin Dubai’s vision, we are committed to the ongoing development of our campus. Our goal is to provide students with a high-quality, globally connected education that prepares them for success in an increasingly interconnected world," Wahi adds.

With these expansion plans, Curtin Dubai is poised to become a leading educational hub in the region, offering students unparalleled opportunities for academic and professional growth.