Curtin University Dubai pilots virtual reality mental health support software from India in the UAE

Curtin University Dubai, in collaboration with the Higher Colleges of Technology, is piloting an innovative virtual reality software called ReliefXR to support individuals dealing with anxiety and stress. ReliefXR*, developed by the India-based company Wundrsight, combines virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and clinically tested protocols to provide a modern approach to mental health therapy.

"ReliefXR operates using Cognitive Behavioral Therapy principles and includes guided breathwork, body scans, and distraction techniques. The experience is delivered in protocols of 5/10/15/20/30 minute interventions and can be used alongside medication or as a standalone behavioral therapy intervention," explains Professor Anitha Menon, head of the psychology School at Curtin Dubai.

After introducing ReliefXR to the university community in Dubai International Academic City for Mental Health Awareness Day, Professor Menon, accompanied by students from Curtin Dubai’s School of Psychology, went to the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), Sharjah campus, and Relief XR was demonstrated to the HCT community by Biju Veetil, chief technical officer at Curtin University, assisted by students. This initiative was led by Dr Malini Nair, Dr Shahira El Alfy, and Dr Abdul Ghafar from HCT.

A pilot evaluation in collaboration with Dr Nishtha Budhiraja and Raunak Swarankar, the founders of Wundrsight Health, is now underway to evaluate the program's feasibility and acceptability. Over the coming weeks, the evaluation data will be useful to determine if ReliefXR is found to be acceptable by the users and has an impact on their stress and anxiety. These efforts will lead to enhancing and refining this innovative mental health service through ongoing research in collaboration with local stakeholders and international partners.

This initiative not only highlights Curtin University Dubai’s commitment to advancing mental wellness, but also provides students with hands-on experience in groundbreaking therapeutic technology, paving the way for accessible mental health support across the UAE. Members of the community are welcome to visit Curtin’s campus in Dubai International Academic City to try the programme. To book, please call 04 2452500, or email info@curtindubai.ac.ae

*Relief XR is contraindicative with aura migraine, and epilepsy, therefore individuals with those conditions are advised against using Relief XR.