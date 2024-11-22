'Culture. Media. Digital' Forum unites global creative leaders in Moscow

The inaugural 'Culture. Media. Digital' forum, held from November 13–14 at the iconic Mosfilm studio, brought together a vibrant community of over 5,000 participants, including 100 Russian and 28 international speakers. Representing 16 countries, this dynamic gathering of media managers, directors, producers, and industry experts explored the cutting edge of cinema, new media, PR and marketing, IT technologies, eSports, and game development.

Renowned Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica, serving as the event’s honorary chairman, set the tone for the forum with his insights into Moscow’s unique energy. “Moscow isn’t just a city—it’s over 13 million people, like two Serbias in one. The energy here is incredible. People openly share their feelings and concerns, and I believe that the heartbeat of a city lies in its live communication,” he said.

The forum also welcomed celebrated filmmakers Oliver Stone (USA) and Luc Besson (France), who participated in lively discussions on cinema’s evolving role in global creative industries.

"In every country, there’s something extraordinary," Besson noted. “Cinema lets us maintain connections regardless of what’s happening in the world. When I make films, I draw inspiration from a little bit of everywhere. Moscow is a city of breathtaking beauty, and meeting Russians has been an absolute joy for me."

The forum’s programme was built around five core themes: cinema and new media, AI as a co-creator, virtual spaces, video games and eSports, new communication platforms, and the digital economy of creative industries. With 31 insightful sessions, the event created a platform for global and local experts to model the future of creative industries and forge meaningful international partnerships in content production and distribution.

The forum welcomed both Russian and international leaders of creative industries. Among the key participants were Tinatin Kandelaki, deputy general director of Gazprom-Media Holding; Kirill Didenok, founder of communication agency DIDENOK TEAM; Roberto Panchvidze, programmer, media manager, entrepreneur, and co-owner of the MDK public; and Gavriil Gordeev, general producer at Okko. International guests included Amir Reza, director of Film Analyst Program at the Iranian State Television; Kong Saewon, CEO of Bezmeta, a movie industry specialist with Al technology; Liang Du, producer, distributor, and director from China; and Sébastien Cotte, CEO of Ikoï Studio and a digital culture specialist from France, among others.

The forum’s opening day featured the session 'The Future of Communication / Communicating for the Future' led by Emir Kusturica (Serbia) and Oliver Stone (USA). The panel addressed how modern communication systems and emerging media can foster constructive dialogue between diverse groups. Participants proposed strategies to unlock the potential of creative industries and new media.

"Cinema is the art of retelling timeless stories while discovering fresh meanings within them. We never tire of hearing the same story because cinema has a way of revealing it anew," said Oliver Stone. "Critics must keep their perspectives sharp and fresh. I once believed that every film should become a classic, but that’s impossible. Not all films are meant for eternity, and that’s a beautiful thing—it’s what keeps art moving."

The day also explored how new media shapes global cultural, political, and societal trends. Discussions delved into ensuring transparency and reliability in information amidst the rapid rise of AI technologies and media platformisation. On the second day, the plenary session 'The Media Landscape of the Future: Perspectives and Challenges of New' featured industry leaders sharing insights on the evolving media ecosystem. Dmitriy Pashutin, chief strategy officer at National Media Group, discussed television and Russia’s creative industries; Sébastien Cotte spoke about the role of digital in shaping modern media; Victor Levanov from Agency K2 highlighted trends in new media; and Timofey Butyrin, marketing director at Astrum Entertainment, explored the contributions of game development to creative technologies. Another standout session, 'To Moscow with love,' featured Luc Besson discussing his cinematic perspective on Russia and the enduring appeal of the Russian soul abroad. He also reflected on how Russia is portrayed in film through the eyes of foreign directors. Expanding the horizons of creative industries The Culture. Media. Digital forum covered a wide array of topics, including the economics of new media, the interplay between cinema and emerging platforms, trends and risks in communication, the gaming industry’s role in shaping the new media landscape, and AI technologies' impact on creative industries. Experts also addressed the preservation and development of human capital within the sector.

Hosted at the TAU venue on the grounds of the Mosfilm studio, this forum marked the beginning of a new chapter for large-scale events in Moscow.