Crossover vehicles may lead the trend with the strong entry of Chinese automotive brands into the UAE market

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 3:09 PM

Since the 1960s, Japan has once become the world-leading country in the automotive industry due to its rapid rise in the industry. Japanese brands have dominated nearly 70 per cent of the UAE automotive market over the recent decades, where they have always held a dominant position.

The UAE, as an important country in the Middle East, is a place of strategic importance for global automotive brands. Chinese automotive brands are gradually entering the UAE market and have gained the favour of UAE consumers with their advantages in fashion design, intelligent technology, and technology configuration. The entry of Chinese automotive brands into the UAE market has also met the increasingly diverse vehicle purchase demands of UAE consumers.

With the rapid development of the automotive industry, consumers now have more requirements for vehicle selection. The emergence of crossover models meets the individual needs of some consumers. With its unique exterior style and diverse automotive applications, the Crossover model has many fans in the global market.

CX-30 was launched at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show. Its design is a refined evolution of Mazda's KODO design concept.

CX-30 is equipped with a surround acoustic layout of 8-loudspeaker advanced sound and dimming mirrors, which can dim and soften the dazzling lights of rear vehicles at night, effectively ensuring stable and good rear view, and improving night driving safety.

Chinese brands OMODA, which is about to enter the UAE market in 2024, will launch its OMODA C5 model to provide new travel options for UAE consumers.

OMODA C5 has up to 17 ADAS functions, including IES, LDW, ELK, and ACC, which provide comprehensive protection for the driver and passengers in the vehicle.

Like CX-30, OMODA C5 has received the highest five-star safety rating from NCAP, and it also received the official five-star safety rating from ANCAP.

However, the whole series of OMODA C5 has been equipped with some features that CX-30 does not have, such as 360° panoramic image, 10.25-inch duplex screen, wireless charging, 64-color rhythmic ambient lighting, electronic gear shifting, and silent glass.

Undoubtedly, Chinese brands have been making progress, while Japanese and Korean brands, in addition to their quality, are also popular among UAE consumers for their high ratio of remaining value of used vehicles and sufficient spare parts. According to the official statement of OMODA, it will establish a subsidiary in the UAE, which will bring new changes and vitality to the UAE automotive market. It will also create and maintain the brand in the UAE market with a new strategic perspective. It is believed that OMODA, as a subsidiary of Chery, needs to carefully consider whether its hedge ratio and spare parts can meet consumer expectations under such a new automotive business model.