Crescent crafts debut communication for Jaquar’s first-of-its-kind hybrid touch shower

Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 11:06 PM

Touch, the most intimate and intuitive of all human senses, now extends its power to your shower experience with Jaquar's latest innovation – Qloud. Designed to revolutionise the way we interact with our showers, Jaquar Qloud brings the joy and simplicity of touch to your daily routine.

The product launch communication, conceived and executed beautifully in the film, as well as product packaging and brochure crafted by Crescent Communication, amplifies the beauty of this innovative shower system very evocatively.

As Sandeep Shukla CMO of Jaquar Group, said: "Behind the elegant interface of Jaquar Cloud lies a robust system engineered to withstand tough Indian operating conditions and provide dependable performance. From hardy sensors to super-responsive electronic valves, every aspect of Sloud is designed to enhance your showering pleasure."

As Rajesh Laikh, executive vice-president, Crescent, says, "Touch is not just a sensation; it's a gateway to our world. It connects us, empowers us, and makes the virtual tangible. With Jaquar Qloud, this power is harnessed to redefine your showering experience. Imagine stepping into your shower and effortlessly controlling your showering environment with just a gentle touch."

Jaquar Qloud, whose name was also contributed by Crescent, is more than just a shower; it's a first-of-its-kind, intuitive, cutting-edge technology enabled shower system. A complete solution designed to provide you with the finest showering experiences at your fingertips. Whether you crave the indulgence of a rain shower, the exhilaration of a waterfall soak, dreamy mist to envelop you, or the precise coverage of a hand shower, Qloud delivers it all with a touch. It responds instantly to your commands, making showering a natural and intuitive experience, much like the touch interfaces we use daily in our lives – from our phones to our appliances, gadgets and cars.

As a thermostatic shower mixer, Jaquar Qloud offers perfect regulation over temperature, water flow volume, and shower mode selection. Engineered for ease of operation and reliable performance, it combines the best of analogue and digital control systems to ensure an unmatched showering experience every time.

Jaquar Qloud comes in various configurations to suit your preferences. Whether you opt for a shower with a single mode or multiple modes, or prefer a hand shower or body shower, Qloud has you covered. Its trim plate can accommodate up to four touch buttons, allowing you to customize your showering experience according to your desires.

To complement any bathroom décor, Jaquar Qloud is available in a range of six exciting colour finishes, allowing you to choose the perfect aesthetic for your space.

The visual feast of a product film that Crescent has created for Qloud is available to view on Jaquar’s YouTube channel. It features a mesmerising shower set-up with floating clouds in the backdrop and brings alive the ease and joy of showering with this new technology, making it a product that every viewer would desire to own.