Crafting Heritage: Ajmal Perfumes’ factory for kids at KidZania Dubai

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 4:54 PM

Ajmal Perfumes, known for its exquisite fragrances, has joined hands with KidZania Dubai, The Dubai Mall, to create a special opportunity for kids to learn about perfume making. Ajmal Perfumes, with its rich heritage and expertise in the art of perfumery, stands as a notable name in the fragrance industry of the GCC.

KidZania Dubai is an innovative, interactive city designed specifically for children, offering a dynamic and educational environment where kids can explore various careers and activities through role-playing. This partnership brings together Ajmal's legacy in perfumery with KidZania Dubai's unique, interactive learning space for children.

Abdulla Ajmal, CEO of Ajmal Perfumes, underlines the educational importance of this initiative: "Our collaboration with KidZania Dubai is a step toward preserving the art of perfume-making. We're not only teaching children how to make a fragrance; we're handing down a legacy and instilling a love of our cultural history."

The Ajmal Perfumes section of KidZania Dubai now includes an exclusive perfume factory where children can learn the ancient techniques of perfume production. This interactive activity is intended to teach young minds about the rich history and cultural significance of various fragrances. Children will experience the delicate process of perfume extraction, understand the time and care required to produce the exquisite scents, explore the art of combining different fragrances, and will also be able to take their creations back home with them. This hands-on session aims to be informative and engaging. Ajmal Perfumes aims to equip children with a newfound appreciation for the craftsmanship behind perfume making, experiencing the joy of creating something truly unique.

By participating in this activity, children gain an understanding of the cultural and historical significance of the perfumes. This initiative by Ajmal Perfumes is a testament to their commitment to preserving and sharing the rich traditions of perfume making, ensuring that this precious art form continues to be appreciated by future generations.