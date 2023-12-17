Craft your ideal space with Western Furniture during DSF

Published: Sun 17 Dec 2023, 9:19 PM Last updated: Sun 17 Dec 2023, 9:22 PM

Western Furniture is excited to be a part of the much-awaited Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) 2023, commencing on December 26, and extending until January 14th, 2024. Join us in celebrating this extravaganza as we offer exclusive prices on our opulent Italian brands.

An extensive selection of products is available, tailored to meet everyone preferences. Featuring renowned brands like Calligaris, Gamma, Gruppo Tomasella, Natuzzi Editions, Reflex, Tonin Casa, Miniforms, Bonaldo, and Draenert, there's something to meet every need and satisfy every taste.

Blade, designed by Tonin Casa, stands out as an elegant dining table featuring an architectural base. The base, available in a variety of lacquered steel or wooden colours, elevating this table to become the focal point of any dining area.

The Wave sectional sofa by Gamma, a high-end product with a design characterised by smooth lines and distinctive stitching, offers exceptional modularity through three movable units that allow for customised layouts and shapes. Its unbeatable comfort and adaptability make it suitable for various settings like hotel lobbies, showrooms, and fashion stores, providing a sense of originality and versatility.

Halifax by Tomasella isn’t just a bed; it's a standout design piece that captures attention. Its headboard, crafted from diverse elements and materials, is highlighted by lights, enhancing its distinctiveness and originality.

Kartun by Natuzzi editions represents a collection of geometric furniture pieces characterised by well-proportioned forms, offering versatile configuration possibilities. This sofa allows for conversation, reading, or relaxation, boasting spacious seat pads designed to deliver optimal comfort.

The Breeze Table by Caligaris represents a remarkable union of artistry and practicality, reflecting optical illusion and geometric finesse. It stands as a sophisticated non-extending table that redefines interior design elegance, offering a choice between plate glass or ceramic tops to enrich any space. With a crafted shaped-sheet-metal base simply a testament to architectural brilliance.

Fill your spaces with confidence and add a touch of elegance to your rooms. As the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) arrives, step in the new year with both style and optimism for a new beginning.

For more information and details, Email: sales@westernfurniture-uae.com | www.westernfurniture.ae or call: Umm Hurair Road: T. 04 337 7152, WF Boutique: Sheikh Zayed Road: T. 04 338 0777.

*Terms and conditions apply

* Deliveries as per UAE regulations.