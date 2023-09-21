Cosmin Cernica talks Instagram, industry trends and predictions
Cosmin Cernica is a passionate story teller, entrepreneur and Dubai social butterfly. He carefully curates his Instagram with over 110K followers, travels the world, attends glamorous events and builds impactful campaigns for his clients. Having worked both sides of the camera, Cosmin understands the nuances of the media landscape and gives his clients compelling insights that elevate their brand positioning.
We caught up with Cosmin to find out more about his work and plans.
Edited excerpts from the interview:
What made you enter the world of social media?
Like most millennials, I joined social media during university where I found a love for old-school blogging. What started as a personal sharing platform for my friends and family, became a popular travel diary and a way for me to share my lifestyle as my love of creativity and eye for photography meant that my Instagram account gained significant traction.
What are the biggest lessons you have learnt?
Don't simply follow trends; instead, venture in the opposite direction. By the time others recognise the potential, you'll already be ahead of the game.
What has been your favorite campaign you have worked on this year?
I was incredibly privileged to be asked to collaborate with SPAARKD - a new project by Pangaia to launch a capsule collection. I designed a few luxury sportswear pieces, hoodies, shorts and t-shirts inspired by the colors of Dubai and it is now available online.
What do you think defines a successful social media campaign?
I think that it's one thing to be viral but it's also important to see whether the social media campaign is engaging the right people. The question that must be asked is how the influencer or their followers are relevant to that product.
Recently, I observed a high-end brand distributing a single product to numerous influencers. I believe that such widespread availability can turn people off. Exclusivity holds significant value in the realm of luxury. Take, for instance, a recent Prada tank top that was in such high demand that it quickly sold out, requiring me to place an order from Italy. The effort was worthwhile, and I consistently receive compliments when I wear it.
Do you think the market is oversaturated and what should brands look for when deciding to work with an influencer?
No, I don't think it's oversaturated. I think that brands should ask whether that influencer would realistically be a consumer as well? They must align with the brand. Ultimately, you want something authentic as paid collaborations are always obvious. If you have an influencer with a huge following but there is no brand synergy, then the audience that follows won't be interested in the product.
What are your predictions about the future of the industry?
Recently, especially with the dominance of TikTok we have seen a huge shift towards preference for video content - both from brands and agencies. Content creators are becoming smarter about that. We have also seen the transition from one-off campaigns to long-lasting relationships as consumers favour authentic endorsement rather than product placement. When you see an influencer posting consistently it resonates and you can clearly see the results.
What is the difference between your role as an influencer and the founder of C&C Studios?
I enjoy being on both sides equally. As an influencer, agencies send me a brief and I create content. Equally, I do the same for working with creatives. I feel that the right treatment of creatives is the key - I learn from my experience as a content creator and this means I can give honest and insightful counsel to my clients.
What advice would you give someone beginning their career in social media?
I think that there has been a lot of criticism of the younger generation wanting simply to become an influencer because they think it involves glamorous trips and lots of freebies. These aspects are definitely incredible perks of the role but importantly, it also requires a plethora of skills behind the camera that you cannot see. My advice would be to find your niche and focus on developing your skills. Don’t chase the numbers. Authenticity is key.