CosmeSurge Clinics unveils cutting-edge Inpatient Ward to enhance patient care and comfort
The opening of in-patient facility represents a significant milestone in CosmeSurge's journey to expand and enhance its healthcare services
CosmeSurge is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest inpatient ward, dedicated to advancing specialised care and comfort for patients in need. This state-of-the-art facility represents a significant investment in healthcare infrastructure, designed to meet the evolving needs of our community and elevate the standards of patient experience.
Situated within the heart of NMC Royal Women Hospital, Abu Dhabi, the New CosmeSurge Inpatient floor is poised to revolutionise healthcare delivery in Abu Dhabi and surrounding areas. Equipped with the latest medical technologies and staffed by highly skilled professionals, the ward is committed to providing compassionate, personalised care to every patient who walks through its doors. The dedicated 7th floor on NMC Royal women Hospital, has VIP inpatient rooms to accommodate patients after their surgeries.
With a focus on patient-centric care and clinical excellence, the ward aims to provide top notch patient care, ensuring that patients receive the highest standards of treatment and support throughout their journey to recovery.
For media inquiries, please contact us at info@cosmesurge.com or 80026373.
For more information, visit www.cosmesurge.com.