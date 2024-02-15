Confab International: Pioneers in reshaping STEM workforce dynamics

Published: Thu 15 Feb 2024, 11:59 AM Last updated: Thu 15 Feb 2024, 12:32 PM

In a surprising turn of events in 2018, Aftab Moideen and Mubarak Fahad Al Hajiri embarked on an audacious venture with a singular mission – to revolutionise the sourcing and outsourcing of skilled STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) workforce. Their steadfast journey has given rise to a company that not only meets but surpasses a critical market demand.

The narrative unfolds with Aftab Moideen, a qualified mechanical engineer, whose professional journey kicked off as a junior site engineer in Mangalore. Progressing to a pivotal role as a project engineer in Kuwait's oil and gas industry, Moideen played a vital role in major projects, including QAPCO in Qatar from 2013 to 2014. Climbing the ranks, he eventually became a business development manager overseeing significant projects in Kuwait's robust oil and gas sector. Recognising the scarcity of skilled workforce, Moideen identified the challenge of finding the right talent in the STEM sector. The turning point came when Aftab Moideen, in 2015, crossed paths with Mubarak Fahad Al Hajiri, leading to the inception of CONFAB in 2018.

Mubarak Fahad Al Hajiri, armed with a mechanical engineering bachelor's degree from Manchester University, brought a visionary approach to Confab. His influence extended beyond Confab, holding a co-founder position in a leading company specialising in Marine and inspection services within the oil and gas sector.

The driving force behind Confab was both fundamental and profound – to address the shortage of skilled experts and workforce in blue-collar STEM fields. Thus, Confab International was born. With strategic offices in India, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, the company set out to source and deliver a highly skilled workforce tailored to the needs of its clients.

Fast forward to the present day, and Confab International commands a market share exceeding 35 per cent in Kuwait's sourcing and outsourcing workforce sector. Their influence extends across diverse industries, including F&B, logistics, and e-commerce, serving over 50 clients. They efficiently manage a payroll of 1,000 outsourced workers while staffing an additional 2000 individuals across various sectors.

The story of Confab International is a testament to determination, adaptability, and a shared vision. It exemplifies the power of diverse backgrounds and experiences converging to create a prominent and trusted name in the field of sourcing and outsourcing. The legacy of Confab unfolds with an unwavering commitment to excellence, a rapidly expanding footprint, and a boundless vision for the future.

As this compelling tale concludes, the founders' backgrounds, rooted in varied experiences and united by a common goal, stand as a beacon of hope and a shining example of what can be achieved through relentless passion and dedication. The journey of Confab International inspires us all to pursue our dreams, embrace challenges, and reaffirms the boundless potential of human endeavour.

For those eager to delve deeper into this remarkable story, additional information is available on Confab International's official website at https://confabint.com/ or by connecting with Aftab Moideen on LinkedIn.

— Ammar Tarique is a business journalist.