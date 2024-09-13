Comprehensive healthcare solutions drive UAE’s global standing in medical excellence

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 11:56 AM Last updated: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 11:59 AM

Eng. Anas Assi, a prominent serial entrepreneur,With a visionary mindset and a passion for innovation, Assi has co-founded and led multiple successful enterprises, setting new standards in healthcare delivery across the country.

At the forefront of this transformation is Harmony Medical Group, which has redefined dental care in the UAE. The group, with its four branches and a central management hub, now serves over 400 patients daily. Supported by more than 100 highly skilled dentists and a dedicated team of 350 staff members, Harmony Medical Group has become a beacon of excellence in patient care. “Investing in healthcare in the UAE is not just about providing services; it’s about shaping the future of well-being through innovation and dedication,” said Eng. Anas Assi, reflecting on his mission to elevate healthcare standards in the region.

The ventures extend beyond dental care, where Assi, as co-founder and CEO, has helped redefine healthcare in the UAE. SmileLink Dental Laboratory, a collaboration with Zahntechnik Gross GmbH from Germany, stands as the GCC’s largest dental prosthetics facility. This partnership showcases a steadfast commitment to quality and precision, offering cutting-edge dental solutions and setting a benchmark for excellence in the region. Another key component of the healthcare ventures is Prolink Medical Equipment Trading, a company driving innovation in the UAE's healthcare sector by importing top-tier medical equipment from leading multinational brands. Prolink’s efforts underscore the UAE’s potential to be a global leader in advanced medical technology. Eng. Assi’s success in the healthcare industry is a testament to the supportive entrepreneurial ecosystem fostered by the UAE's leadership. “The UAE’s wise leadership has played a crucial role in this success by fostering a climate that encourages entrepreneurship and investment,” said Assi. “This environment has enabled small businesses like mine to flourish, contributing significantly to the nation’s economic vitality and global standing.”

With a focus on patient care, technological advancement, and strategic growth, Eng. Anas Assi continues to revolutionise healthcare in the UAE, shaping the future of the industry through his vision and innovation. His ventures not only reflect the UAE’s commitment to progress but also reinforce its position as a hub for world-class healthcare services.