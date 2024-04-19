Collaborative Calligraphy Exhibition highlights UAE-Japan friendship

The company is aiming to serve an impressive 10 million clients by the end of the year
The Embassy of Japan in the UAE and Khawla Art and Culture are co-organising a collaborative calligraphy exhibition at the Khawla Art and Culture Gallery in Abu Dhabi.
Held under the gracious support by Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al-Suwaidi, the wife of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, and a calligrapher, poet and writer, the exhibition runs from April 19th to April 30th, 2024 except for Saturday and Sunday.
The opening of the exhibition was held on April 18th, inaugurated by Japanese Ambassador Akio Isomata, and attended by distinguished guests from the UAE and Japanese community in Abu Dhabi.
The centerpiece of the exhibition features two extraordinary co-created artworks titled "Peace" and "Harmony, Respect, Purity and Tranquility”. These pieces were calligraphed by Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al-Suwaidi and the highly acclaimed Japanese calligrapher, Juichi Yoshikawa.
Yoshikawa's individual artworks, also on display, further showcase his exceptional talent and mastery of this art form.
This exhibition does not only celebrate the artistic mastery but also highlights the profound friendship and mutual respect between Japan and the UAE.
The company is aiming to serve an impressive 10 million clients by the end of the year
The two-day event will serve as a significant platform for leading cryptocurrency experts to showcase their expertise to the world
46-year-old American Hospital patient reveals how he and his family fought the physical and mental toll of cancer
Ramadan celebrates God's mercy, which leads the subjects towards the path of good and virtue and protects the human soul from evil and vice
The store offers a stunning array of meticulously crafted jewellery pieces and diamonds of exceptional quality
The wildlife park has curated a diverse range of activities to ensure an unforgettable experience for guests of all ages
For over a decade, Chetna Chakravarthy has helped clients transform their relationship with themselves and turn their dreams into reality
The campaign highlights the qualities of persistence, ambition, and innovation that these accomplished women in the UAE have demonstrated