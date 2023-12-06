CMV Capitals celebrate the opening of new branch at Aspin commercial Tower in Dubai

Published: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 3:32 PM

CMV Capitals, the esteemed $2.5 billion investment consortium, has announced the opening of its new branch at Aspin Commercial Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. The move marks a significant milestone for the 30-year-old firm, positioning its investment, brokerage, and finance advisory arm at the heart of the bustling financial district.

Under the visionary leadership of Noufal Arakkal, chairman and managing director of CMV Capitals, the dynamic forex and commodities brokerage core team has seamlessly transitioned to the new office space. This strategic move is poised to enhance the company's accessibility to an expanded international clientele, further solidifying its foothold in the global finance and Forex trade arena.

CMV Capitals has been a cornerstone in serving multinational clients and high-net-worth individuals across the Gulf region, addressing their diverse personal and institutional requirements. Arakkal, an entrepreneurial force with a profound marketing background, initiated this venture three decades ago. Today, CMV Capitals commands a conglomerate valued at approximately Dh20 billion, spanning across UAE, Oman, Bahrain, India, and the UK. As a testament to inclusivity, CMV Capitals welcomes investors at all levels. Whether it's a modest beginning with a $500 investment or a multi-billion-dollar approach, the firm offers guaranteed returns through various time-bound ROI schemes.

With a commitment to financial empowerment, CMV Capitals provides trading platforms and expert advice to individuals and white-label clients, covering Forex, commodities, indices, currencies, and shares. CMV Capitals' comprehensive portfolio management encompasses financial adjustments, asset management, investment, Fund Administration, and more. The company's dedication to excellence is reflected in its user-friendly approach, ensuring both seasoned investors and newcomers can navigate the intricate world of finance with confidence.

For further information about CMV Capitals and its offerings, please visit www.cmvcapitals.com.