CMC Hospital Dubai welcomes Victor Longevity’s pioneering approach to regenerative medicine

Abdulrahman Khansaheb, chairman of Clemenceau Medical Centre Hospital Dubai (CMC Hospital Dubai), and Steven Victor of Victor Longevity, held their official signing ceremony at Arab Health 2025.

Victor Longevity will offer services at CMC Hospital Dubai related to healthcare longevity. The company is a pioneer in using cutting-edge stem cell therapy and 24/7 AI powered remote health monitoring to enable regenerative medicine.