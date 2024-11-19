Climbing Kilimanjaro Accepting Reservations for 2025 Climbing Season

Climbing Kilimanjaro, a premier personal guide service in Tanzania, is now taking reservations for the upcoming January to March and June through October Kilimanjaro climbing season.









The company offers a variety of packages designed to help climbers safely and successfully summit Mount Kilimanjaro.

The peak climbing season for Mount Kilimanjaro runs from early January to early March, and again from June to October. With the peak season approaching, Climbing Kilimanjaro is encouraging interested climbers to make their reservations as soon as possible to secure their spot before availability fills up.

Climbing Kilimanjaro prides itself on providing expert guide services to help climbers achieve their goal of summiting Mount Kilimanjaro. All guides are highly experienced, medically trained, and committed to ensuring the safety of climbers at all times. They are all licensed by the national park, certified as Wilderness First Responders, and receive ongoing high-altitude medical training throughout the year.

The team at Climbing Kilimanjaro has received high praise from past clients for their attention to detail, safety, friendliness, and successful summiting rate. They boast a high guide-to-climber ratio of 1:2, which helps ensure the safety and success of climbers.

In addition to top-notch guides, Climbing Kilimanjaro strives to make the climbing experience as comfortable and successful as possible by providing high-quality equipment and supplies. From warm, waterproof tents to hot, delicious meals, the team at Climbing Kilimanjaro ensures that climbers are well taken care of from the beginning of their climb to the summit and back.

Aside from their commitment to providing excellent guide services, Climbing Kilimanjaro is also a socially responsible company. They hire all staff locally, providing economic opportunities for the people of the Arusha area. By choosing Climbing Kilimanjaro, clients can feel good about supporting the local economy and helping improve the standard of living for the community.

Climbing Kilimanjaro offers a variety of packages for climbers to choose from, with an average climb taking between five and nine days depending on the chosen route. Some of the packages offered include:

* Machame Route - 7 days

* Lemosha Route - 8 days