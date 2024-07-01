Clemta: All-in-One platform for entrepreneurs expanding into the US and global market

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 12:09 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 1:59 PM

Clemta, the one-stop shop for global entrepreneurs incorporated in the US, has announced significant updates aimed at enhancing its user experience and expanding its international reach. The Certified Acceptance Agent recognised by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS ), is now available in Arabic, catering to entrepreneurs in the MENA region.

As an all-in-one platform, Clemta offers a complete range of services that simplify starting and managing a business globally. Entrepreneurs benefit from streamlined company formation, as well as tax filing, accounting, trademark registration, and company structuring. Clemta ensures that business operations are efficient, reducing the complexity and cost traditionally associated with these tasks.

5.5 million new businesses were created in the US in 2023

According to the Commerce Institute, 5.5 million businesses were created in America last year. Against this backdrop, Clemta has seen a 433 per cent increase in the number of customers in the past year, reflecting its growing popularity and the effectiveness of its comprehensive services.

“Clemta aims to be at the forefront of innovation to help entrepreneurs succeed on the global stage. Our goal is not only to make it easier to start a company in the US but also to provide the infrastructure for entrepreneurs around the world to grow and manage their businesses. With our ever-evolving technology and expanding range of services, we aim to set new standards in the international business world, especially for small businesses.” said M İlayda Şencan, CEO of Clemta. Fosters a more inclusive business environment By providing multilingual services, Clemta aims to reach more entrepreneurs, particularly in MENA, fostering a more inclusive business environment. Clemta has committed to making its services accessible to a broader audience in the region by recently adding Arabic language support. Automating processes enables entrepreneurs to save time and money, allowing them to focus on growing their businesses. The platform’s user-friendly interface and expert support ensure that entrepreneurs can navigate complex legal and bureaucratic requirements with confidence. Since its inception in 2021, Clemta has supported over 7,000 entrepreneurs from more than 140+ countries. The company has positioned itself as a trusted partner for startups, e-commerce businesses, and freelancers by constantly improving its services and automating each step. The platform’s ability to cater to diverse business needs makes it a valuable resource for entrepreneurs worldwide.

For more info, contact: M. İlayda Şencan (CEO) - info@clemta.com