CIPE 2024: Paving new horizons in China-UAE industrial partnerships

The Chinese Industrial Products Exhibition (CIPE) 2024 Press Conference, held on October 29, 2024, generated significant anticipation for the upcoming event, set to take place on November 18-19 in JOCIC Park. Organised by JOCIC, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Abu Dhabi Customs, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and KEZAD Group, this conference underscored the exhibition’s critical role in fortifying business ties between China and the UAE.









Event highlights

The press conference unveiled CIPE 2024’s strategic vision, showcasing key speeches, an engaging promotional video, and a Q&A session to spotlight CIPE’s impact on the China-UAE business relationship.

"CIPE 2024 will act as a bridge to enhance industrial synergy and economic resilience" stated Jianzhong Gong, vice-president of JOCIC. "Our focus is on growth, trade, and a sustainable future."

What to expect at CIPE 2024

This year’s CIPE will feature over 100 exhibitors from industries including advanced manufacturing, green energy, oil equipment, and environmental solutions. Taking place at JOCIC Park in KEZAD, Abu Dhabi, the venue provides businesses with premier facilities and strategic access to global markets.

"At KEZAD, we are prepared to support industries with the infrastructure and resources they need to thrive," commented Khalid Al Marzooqi, vice president – international business development of KEZAD Group.

Celebrating strategic alignment and 40 Years of partnership

With the support of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and China’s Belt and Road Initiative, CIPE 2024 aims to foster sustainable economic growth and cross-national cooperation. "CIPE 2024 exemplifies our shared commitment to enhancing trade and industrial growth between the UAE and China," remarked Mohammad Al Kamali, chief trade and industry officer at ADIO. This year’s CIPE also commemorates 40th anniversary of robust China-UAE relations, embodying a legacy of mutual growth and development. Join for CIPE 2024 Businesses, investors, and innovators can attend CIPE 2024 this November in Abu Dhabi to explore new opportunities, engage with industry leaders, and contribute to an event that will shape the future of trade and industry.

