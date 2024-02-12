Chattels & More encourages more togetherness with 'Turn Life ON' Ramadan campaign

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 4:28 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 4:29 PM

Chattels & More, a leading name in the world of furniture and décor recently unveiled their Ramadan campaign for 2024, titled 'Turn Life ON'. The campaign highlights the importance of quality time with loved ones and aims to reconnect individuals with the true essence of life, away from the distractions of modern technology.

In an era dominated by screens and gadgets, Chattels & More remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering authentic living and genuine human connections. The 'Turn Life ON' campaign is a manifestation of this ethos, supported by a range of cozy and beautiful interior pieces designed to nurture relaxation, happiness, and meaningful interactions at home.

Through this campaign, Chattels & More highlights the power of design to inspire positive change in people's lives. Featuring unique, high-quality pieces for living and dining spaces, to warm accent pieces that add a touch of coziness to every room – the brand’s new collection invites families to come together, unwind, and savour life's simple pleasures.

The launch of the Ramadan campaign also marks a significant milestone for Chattels & More as it introduces its inaugural tableware line, developed in collaboration with SP Collection. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the tableware collection features exquisitely designed dinnerware made in Belgium, complemented by a stunning array of table linen, marble serve ware, glassware, and decorative accessories. The tableware collection arrives just in time to add a unique touch to Iftars at home.

"We are thrilled to partner with SP Collection to launch our first-ever tableware collection. Each piece has been thoughtfully curated to enhance the dining experience through the Ramadan period and beyond, elevating everyday moments into memorable celebrations," said Tejasvi Duvuri, buying manager at Chattels & More.

Rooted in the philosophy of promoting family bonding and the appreciation of life's simple joys, the 'Turn Life ON' campaign also focuses on the warmth of the festive season of Ramadan, set to the backdrop of the high-quality, aesthetically pleasing products that the iconic brand is known for.

For more information, please visit www.chattelsandmore.com or visit the Chattels & More stores at major malls across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.