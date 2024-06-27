Chairman of BEAM announces bright future for Creative Science School graduates

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 2:45 PM

The esteemed Creative Science Schools recently hosted their prestigious End of Year Ceremonies, celebrating academic achievement and moral growth. Over 500 graduates from the International School of Creative Science in Muwaileh and Nad Al Sheba, along with the American School of Creative Science on Maliha Road, were honoured at the event, marking the culmination of their hard work and accomplishments.

The ceremonies featured distinguished guests such as Dr Khalifa bin Musabah Ahmed Al-Tunaiji, Dr Hamad Ahmad Al Shibani, and prof Hamid Mjol Al-Nuaimi, highlighting the importance of academic excellence and moral growth within the community.

Among the Class of 2024, 66 students were recognised for their outstanding academic achievements, receiving praise both locally and across the Middle East and beyond. This reflects the schools' dedication to fostering excellence and nurturing leadership qualities in their students. A significant moment during the ceremonies was the recognition of over 30 students who memorised the Holy Quran, joining the ranks of 350 other students before them. Their dedication to embodying Islamic values was celebrated with scholarships of up to 100 per cent, acknowledging their profound commitment and faith journey.

Additionally, Salah Bukhatir, chairman of BEAM, announced two transformative initiatives: BEAM's University scholarship programme and the Graduates' career pathways programme. These initiatives aim to support high-achieving students in pursuing their tertiary education goals and prioritise CSS alumni and graduates for work placements within BEAM and CSS networks. This further illustrates the schools' commitment to holistically preparing students for future success.

Having nurtured over 12,000 students for more than two decades, BEAM’s Creative Science Schools have stood as pillars of academic excellence rooted in Islamic values. The End of Year Ceremonies served not only as a celebration of achievements but also as a reaffirmation of the schools' commitment to nurturing compassionate and capable individuals poised to make a positive impact on society.