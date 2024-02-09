Celebrity chef Kunal introduces exclusive menu on Valentine's Day

Published: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 10:47 AM

Pincode, a flagship restaurant by celebrity Indian chef and restaurateur Kunal Kapur, known for hosting and judging MasterChef India announces an enchanting Valentine's Day celebration with the launch of its ‘Mail to Meal’.

This Valentine’s Day, guests can express their love through the timeless charm of handwritten letters. Pincode, renowned for its unique dining experiences, proudly presents Mail to Meal – Sending Love, One Postcard at a Time. Not just for couples; it's an opportunity for anyone to convey their heartfelt feelings for their loved ones with a personalised message delivered straight to them through a postcard.

To make this Valentine's Day truly special, chef Kunal Kapur has also curated an exclusive menu featuring new dishes. From crunchy tofu chaat to Bombay-style bhaji with baked brie, or Hyderabadi chicken keema paired with a sunny-side-up quail egg and masala brioche. Guests can explore exotic flavours with options like Corn Palak Sambousek with korma gravy or a delicious Lobster Tellicherry with Moilee.

To conclude the meal on a sweet note, diners can enjoy a delectable Fennel Cheesecake accompanied by a berry creme anglaise.

Diners can book their Mail to Meal – Valentine’s Edition experience by simply completing an online form and composing a personalised message by February 11. Pincode’s team will take care of delivering a beautifully crafted postcard invitation to their loved one within 48 hours.