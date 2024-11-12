Celebrating women in the UAE's creative economy: Super 100 Women Edition unveiled

ARTOZE Gallery unveiled its groundbreaking Super 100 Women Edition at Dubai's Art in Space Gallery, showcasing the UAE's leading women artists and creative innovators. The prestigious launch event brought together the region's most influential voices in the creative economy, celebrating exceptional talent across various artistic disciplines.

The evening commenced with a captivating live art performance, followed by the grand reveal of the magazine cover. The launch featured an immersive exhibition displaying works by women featured in the edition, transforming the gallery space into a vibrant showcase of contemporary paintings, digital art, fashion designs, and visual storytelling pieces.

The Super 100 Women Edition spotlights accomplished women across fine arts, fashion, visual storytelling, and design. Through intimate profiles and featured artworks, the publication documents their creative journeys and significant contributions to the UAE's cultural landscape. The edition serves as both a celebration of current achievements and inspiration for future generations of women artists in the region.

The Super 100 Women Edition proudly features an extraordinary selection of artists from the UAE and around the world, including talents like Amna Amiri, Azza Al Qusaibi, Daria Avdeeva, Vera Beisel, Kaltham Mohamad Belselaha, Raba'a Ali AlMurad, Hajar Salem Alblooshi, Noura Al Khyeli, Shamma Al Amri, Kristina Adamson, Dr Sakina Farhat, Preeti John, Sara Khalid Al-Hail, Margarita Kunizheva, Francine Kaspar, Stella Kim, Maria Ivina, Theodora Dea, Mona Morrison, Najat Alshejni, Roa Al Madani, Shalini May Sequeira, Varsha Sureka and Victoria Sosonka, among others. This impressive lineup highlights the vibrant mix of local and international voices that continue to contribute to the UAE's thriving cultural landscape. Distinguished guests including artists, curators, collectors, investors, and designers engaged in meaningful discussions about potential collaborations and future projects. Their presence underscored the UAE's position as a flourishing global arts hub and highlighted the country's commitment to promoting artistic excellence. In addition to the exhibiting artists, Raffaelo Djordjevic performed a captivating live art piece, adding an interactive and dynamic element to the exhibition. His performance brought an exciting dimension to the evening’s celebration of creativity.

The successful launch of the Super 100 Women Edition at Art in Space Gallery marks a significant milestone in recognising and elevating women's achievements in the creative industry, setting a new standard for artistic celebration in the UAE.