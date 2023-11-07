Celebrating Pink October: QNET's passionate pursuit of breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer continues to be one of the most prevalent and formidable challenges to women's health worldwide. In honour of Pink October, a month dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer, QNET, the renowned global lifestyle and wellness-focused direct-selling company, has taken significant strides to educate communities and empower individuals with vital knowledge about this pervasive disease.

The impact of this disease on families and communities cannot be understated, making education and awareness imperative in the fight against this formidable foe. Through targeted campaigns, informative webinars, and collaborations with healthcare professionals and organisations, QNET aims to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources necessary to combat this prevalent health issue.

Leading the charge in this mission is Malou Caluza, CEO, QNET, and a breast cancer survivor herself, who shared her experiences and insights at a Webinar held by QNET in partnership with Naluri, a personalised, structured care provider for complete mental and physical health. Titled, "Breast Cancer 101: Navigating the Silent Condition," the webinar served as an educational platform to empower women to proactively combat breast cancer.

Caluza shares: "Breast cancer is a devastating disease, which is why we need to educate ourselves. Through various educational initiatives, we aim to equip communities with the tools and knowledge needed to detect breast cancer in its early stages, thereby increasing the likelihood of successful treatment and improved outcomes. Through regular breast self-examinations, mammograms, and clinical screenings, we can increase survival rates. Additionally, we are committed to dismantling the stigma surrounding breast cancer, fostering open conversations about breast health, and ensuring that women can seek help and support without fear or hesitation."

Caluza's journey from diagnosis to recovery is a powerful testament to her unwavering spirit and resilience. In 2016, she faced the daunting news of a stage two breast cancer diagnosis.

Despite the physical and emotional challenges, she pressed on, driven by unwavering faith and an exceptional support system that included her family, friends, colleagues, and customers. With courage, resilience, and a heart full of gratitude, Caluza emerged victorious in her battle with breast cancer.

"I want my story to serve as a testament to the power of human resilience and inspire others to face these challenges with the same determination. I hope that the conversations we have every Pink October serve to dismantle the stigma surrounding breast cancer. By encouraging open conversations about breast health, we can make it easier for women to seek help and support without fear or hesitation. Empowering women is essential for victory in the battle against breast cancer, and knowledge is the most powerful tool in this endeavor," said Caluza.

Guided by its core philosophy of RYTHM (Raise Yourself To Help Mankind), QNET is dedicated to creating a meaningful impact in the realm of breast cancer awareness. The company's efforts have enabled women to take charge of their health, fostering informed individuals who are more likely to make proactive decisions about their well-being.

By partnering with healthcare professionals and organizations, QNET is not only raising awareness but also actively supporting efforts to provide accessible and affordable screening and treatment options.

Moreover, QNET is actively advocating for the importance of a holistic approach to wellness, emphasising the role of a balanced lifestyle, proper nutrition, and regular physical activity in reducing the risk of breast cancer.

The company hosted an impactful event dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer, Morocco’s leading cause of female mortality. The initiative saw the active participation of the "Les Amis du Ruban Rose" association, spearheaded by Latifa Cherif, and featured inspirational testimonies from various remarkable breast cancer survivors. Prominent Moroccan female journalists in the event to help send crucial messages about the significance of regular medical check-ups and early detection.

In line with its ethos of enriching lives, QNET is also extending its support to breast cancer survivors and their families, fostering a sense of solidarity and providing a platform for sharing experiences and offering emotional support.

An example of this is the company's involvement in a community bicycle ride in Dubai last year that drew over 500 cyclists together to raise awareness for breast cancer. Held as part of the 'We Conquer' Breast Cancer Awareness initiative, this event emphasized the importance of a strong support system in the journey toward recovery and healing.

These initiatives are designed to debunk myths, dispel misconceptions, and encourage proactive measures among individuals and communities. QNET recognises that education is key to fostering a culture of early detection, enabling individuals to take charge of their health and well-being. Together, we can empower individuals to stand strong, support one another, and face breast cancer with unwavering hope and determination.