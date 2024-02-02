Celebrate the season of love with the ‘Heart to Heart’ jewellery collection from Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Published: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 10:49 AM

Welcoming the season of love, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally has launched the ‘Heart to Heart’ jewellery collection in their over 340 showrooms across 13 countries. The elegant array of adornments from the world-renowned jeweller comprises of over 200 heart-shaped designs with prices starting from just Dh770 that makes a perfect gifting option. Furthermore, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is also giving away branded Kenneth Cole and Anne Klein watches with every purchase of diamond jewellery from the Heart-to-Heart collections. The limited-edition collection and offers can be availed across all showrooms of Malabar Gold & Diamonds until February 14.

Giving customers a wide range of options to choose from, the brand has incorporated numerous light weight and elegant designs in necklaces, pendants, bangles, bracelets, earrings and rings into the ‘Heart to Heart’ collection. With options available in both 18K Gold & Diamonds, the brand has gone out of its way to ensure that the gifting needs of the entirety of its customer base are met.

“It is a well-accepted fact that the gift of jewellery is one among the most pristine and thoughtful gifts that one can present. Malabar Gold & Diamonds has always strived to be the perfect gifting partner for jewellery lovers and as we step into the season of love, customers need not look further than our new Heart-to-Heart collection to find a gift that manages to express all your emotions. With a low starting price point and a free branded watch with every diamond jewellery purchase from the limited-edition collection, we have made it easier and more lucrative than ever to convey your love this season”, commented Shamlal Ahamed, MD — international operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

In addition to the elegant array of jewellery, Malabar Gold & Diamonds also has a wide range of collections in gold, diamond and precious gem jewellery for those suited for the varied preferences of its multi-ethnic customer base.