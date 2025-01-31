Celebrate Haq Al Laila and Ramadan with Daiso Japan’s largest collection

As the joyous celebrations of Haq Al Laila and the holy month of Ramadan approach, it’s time to prepare for moments of togetherness, tradition, and festivity. Daiso Japan, the UAE’s leading Japanese value store, is here to make your celebrations even more special with an extensive range of high-quality, stylish, and affordable products.

With over 80,000 products and 800 new arrivals each month, Daiso Japan offers everything you need – starting from just Dh7.5! With 50 stores across the UAE, discovering unique treasures for Haq Al Laila and Ramadan has never been easier.

Make this year’s Haq Al Laila truly memorable with Daiso Japan’s charming collection of jute bags, mini backpacks, giveaway boxes, and decorative baskets. Whether you’re gifting little ones or organizing a community celebration, our thoughtfully curated items ensure a delightful experience. Explore our latest additions for a fresh and exciting twist on this cherished tradition.

Discover the UAE’s largest Ramadan collection – Over 4,000 products Transform your home into a haven of warmth and festivity with Daiso Japan’s biggest Ramadan collection yet. With over 4,000 carefully selected items, our collection features: Elegant Ramadan Decorations – Vibrant lanterns, decorative lights, hanging danglers, and festive cushions to create an enchanting atmosphere.

Illuminating Your Space – Traditional lanterns, battery-operated lights, and glowing cushions to set a magical ambiance.

Stylish Iftar and Suhoor Tableware – From beautifully designed ceramic trays to practical disposable tableware, we have everything you need to serve your loved ones in style.

With Ramadan essentials starting at just Dh5, you can shop guilt-free while ensuring a memorable and beautifully decorated celebration. Visit your nearest Daiso Japan store today and explore our vast selection of Haq Al Laila and Ramadan essentials.