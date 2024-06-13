Celebrate Eid Al Adha at Reem Mall

Safety campaign for schools also wins RoSPA award
Reem Mall is the coolest place to be this summer! From June 14 to 22, join us for the Reem Mall Summer Carnival and celebrate Eid Al Adha with a captivating array of performances and activities designed to delight visitors of all ages.
Enjoy daily music performances by the exceptional artist Eric Tarantola, who will showcase his talent using unique, self-designed instruments. Experience the magic of street performers, including space jumpers, an enchanting magician, a funny clown, and skilled balloon twisters. Adding to the lively atmosphere, a charming cyclist will roam the mall, distributing flowers and popcorn.
In celebration of Eid Al Adha, special stations will offer free services such as Eid Henna, candy collections, cotton candy, and popcorn.
With such a wide array of performances and activities, the Reem Mall Summer Carnival promises an unforgettable celebration of culture, talent, and entertainment.
For more information, visit www.reemmall.ae, message the AI on WhatsApp at 800 707070, and follow Reem Mall on social media.
The programmes are designed to equip students with the skills needed to thrive in a competitive global job market
The camp is designed to ignite curiosity and inspire young minds through a variety of fun and educational activities
The innovative partnership ushers in a new era of digital convenience for insurance in the UAE
Participants will enjoy a range of carnival games, balloon darts, and captivating bubble shows and magical performances
MoU aims to explore collaboration in various areas, including the development of research projects, enhancement of AI-focused curriculum, training on AI applications, and faculty development initiatives
The new clinic promises easy accessibility for residents not only in Al Ain but also from the neighbouring Emirates
Thomas brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience, having held key roles at MetLife, FAB, Orient, Sukoon, and DNI