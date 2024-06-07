Catch Samay Raina live in Dubai

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 3:45 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 3:48 PM

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment on June 8 as the multi-talented Indian stand-up comedian and chess prodigy, Samay Raina, takes the stage at Emirates Theatre in Jumeirah. Presented by Chaat Bazaar Dubai, supported by The Premeir Dubai and produced by Not So Subtle, 'Samay Raina Unfiltered' promises to be a night filled with wit, humour, and unfiltered fun.

Samay Raina, co-winner of Comicstaan's second season, has captivated audiences worldwide with his unique blend of humour and chess expertise. His YouTube stand-up specials, including 'Narak', have garnered over four million views, while his 'Printing Engineering' sketches have amassed an impressive seven million views. From fixing printers to cracking jokes, Samay does it all with flair and finesse, making him a standout performer in the comedy scene.

Joining him for the opening act is the talented Prateek Hiranandani, who will set the stage for an evening of non-stop laughter. The event will take place at the Emirates Theatre, Emirates International School, Jumeirah. Doors open at 7 pm, and the show kicks off at 8 pm. This event is strictly 18+, and ID will be required for entry.

Don’t miss this chance to witness Samay Raina's comedic genius live in action. Tickets are selling fast, so be sure to secure your spot for a night that promises to be as entertaining as it is unforgettable.

