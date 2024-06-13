Castrol CRB Lubricants launches nationwide truckers wellness programme

Safety campaign for schools also wins RoSPA award
As part of the strategic initiative and accelerating mechanic advocacy, Castrol lubricants in UAE partnered with Aster DM Health Care to provide health check-up for the trucking community. The objective was to reach out to all the truckers in the country to spread health awareness and providing them the opportunity to reach out to the medical experts in their neighbourhood.
To help the truckers, Castrol team made a door-to-door visit, in the highways and industrial areas, visited transport companies and the partnership with Aster DM Health Care provided professional health screening to all the truckers on a daily basis. Over 10,000 truckers were reached out during the campaign and all the truckers who underwent wellness checks received a cobranded Castrol/Aster Wellness card, The Wellness card comes with free medical checks, discounted rates on prescribed medicines from Aster DM Health Care, which is valid across their network for an year in both UAE and India. Castrol’s CRB Truckers Wellness campaign encouraged all the truckers to undergo preventive health check-ups and promote health awareness amongst economically disadvantaged population.
Dubai Police congratulates Castrol lubricants in Middle East for their unwavering commitment towards the Castrol CRB Truckers Wellness programme in the country. "The Trucking community and their contribution towards the logistics industry defines the backbone of economic growth of any country. The Truckers Wellness programme from Castrol lubricants will serve as an inspiration to many other brands who are directly involved with the trucking community to grow their respective businesses."
