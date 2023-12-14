Careem introduces Dubai’s first electric motorbike fleet with charging infrastructure for deliveries

Published: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 11:14 AM Last updated: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 11:39 AM

Careem, the region’s leading multi-service platform introduces Dubai’s first fleet of electric delivery motorbikes supported by electric charging infrastructure at Careem Bike stations.

The fleet of electric delivery motorbikes and charging station infrastructure will be available to Careem delivery Captains in Dubai through a subscription model that offers savings up to 50 per cent compared to petrol. The electric engines are powered by 4,000-watt lithium battery packs that can be charged at over 192 Careem stations across Dubai. Each motorbike can hold two batteries with a capacity of 2,000 watts each.

With a weight of 130 kg, wider wheels, and a top speed of 80 km/hr, the electric motorbikes are safer, quieter and easier to ride than traditional petrol motorcycles. They will be used by Careem’s Quik Grocery delivery Captains at launch before they are rolled out for use across Careem Food and Careem Box delivery services.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder at Careem, said: "We’re so excited to introduce Dubai’s first fleet of electric delivery motorbikes supported by electric charging infrastructure. This fleet provides Captains with a safer and more cost-effective ride as they are powered by swappable battery packs that are charged at stations across Dubai. Our customers can have peace of mind that the items that they order on the Careem app are being delivered with a low carbon footprint."

As the region’s Everything App, offering multiple everyday services including delivery and ride-hailing, Careem is committed to having a positive impact on the environment and the communities it exists in. In the UAE, Careem has taken significant steps that include actively increasing the number of electric and hybrid vehicles on the platform. In 2023, more than half of rides taken on Careem in the UAE were completed on hybrid or electric vehicles.