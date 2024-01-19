Careem Food reintroduces ‘Dirhams for Delays’ campaign in Dubai

Published: Fri 19 Jan 2024, 6:56 PM

Careem Food once again launches its ‘Dirhams for Delays’ campaign in Dubai. The campaign is set to run until March 10, promising to reimburse customers Dh1 for every minute a food order is late.

Jaskaran Singh, vice-president of product management at Careem, added: “This campaign is about being super accurate with the delivery times we share with our customers, not about excessive speed. We’re confident that our delivery prediction and tracking technology is the best in the market and we want to show our customers that they can rely on us to eat on time, every time.”

“The safety and well-being of our captains is a priority for us. They can’t see ETA times for orders and won’t bear responsibility for any late deliveries. This is really just about us being so confident in the efficiency of our service, and we’re willing to bet on it.”

Despite increases in traffic in Dubai, Careem Food remains committed to reliable deliveries so customers can receive their orders fresh and on time. Careem optimises the ETA accuracy of orders by assigning captains to orders based on their proximity to the restaurant and delivery location and working with restaurants to ensure orders are dispatched on time. In 2022 and 2023, only 1 in 20 orders were delivered past the ETA.

Delivery captains will not bear any responsibility for late deliveries, cannot see the order ETA (estimated time of arrival), and are being encouraged to drive safely through safe driving bonuses, where 20 captains will be rewarded every week with monetary incentives as a recognition of their commitment to road safety measures.

Careem Food launched in 2020 in Dubai and has expanded to become one of the region’s leading food delivery platforms, active across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan with an extensive network of over 15,000 restaurants and flexible earning opportunities to thousands of delivery captains.

For just Dh19 a month, Careem Plus members benefit from free delivery on food and discounts of up to 50 per cent on dining in restaurants through Careem DineOut and a range of other benefits on other services.