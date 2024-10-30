Car Garage Expert unveils comprehensive car pre-purchase inspection service for UAE buyers

Car Garage Expert, a prominent provider of automotive services in the UAE, has introduced an advanced car pre-purchase inspection service, catering to buyers seeking confidence and assurance when purchasing used vehicles.

This new offering allows customers to benefit from an in-depth evaluation of any vehicle's condition, equipping prospective buyers with critical insights to make informed decisions and avoid unforeseen repair expenses.

The car pre-purchase inspection service from Car Garage Expert goes beyond basic checks, providing a meticulous assessment that uncovers hidden issues and culminates in a detailed inspection report. This service helps buyers ensure their purchase is both secure and financially sound.

"At Car Garage Expert, we recognise the significance of purchasing a dependable vehicle," said Mian Mohammed Fahad, owner of Car Garage Expert. "Our Pre-Purchase Inspection service is crafted to provide buyers with confidence, backed by a comprehensive professional evaluation of the vehicle's condition."

In addition to the car pre-purchase inspection, Car Garage Expert extends its support with 24/7 roadside assistance across Dubai. From tire replacements and battery services to emergency towing, the Car Garage Expert team ensures round-the-clock support, providing a reliable emergency response whenever needed. To further enhance convenience, Car Garage Expert offers a Mobile Car Mechanic service, delivering top-notch repair and maintenance services directly to any location in the UAE. From diagnostics and minor repairs to routine maintenance, the skilled technicians bring exceptional vehicle care on-site, allowing customers to maintain their vehicles without the need to visit a workshop. Beyond these services, Car Garage Expert offers a complete range of automotive solutions, including advanced diagnostics, engine and transmission repairs, suspension adjustments, luxury car services, AC servicing, bodywork, and more.

For more information on Car Garage Expert’s new Car Pre-Purchase Inspection service or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website or contact +971 55 579 79 60.