Cancer awareness campaign marks a decade of empowerment and inspiration

In a world filled with entertainment events, one initiative stands out for its inspiring and empowering mission. The Beyond October Cancer Campaign, founded in 2014 by celebrated journalist and author Manju Ramanan, has become a platform of hope, courage, and transformation.

Initially launched as the Can Defeat Cancer Campaign, this movement is dedicated to giving cancer warriors a voice, allowing them to share their journeys and bridge the gap between survivors and the broader community.

Over the past 10 years, the campaign has been hosted at prestigious venues such as Beauty Connections Spa SZR, Danube Home, Radisson Blu Deira, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, and Gargash Hospital. The sixth edition, themed 'Beyond October: Think Pink, Live Green', combined breast cancer awareness with a powerful call for sustainable living, underscoring the interconnectedness of personal health and environmental wellness. This milestone event was held at the Dubai International Arts Centre, Jumeirah, in collaboration with partners who share a commitment to social causes. Reflecting on the journey, Manju Ramanan said, "In a world full of entertainment events, it is always a gratifying challenge to venture into something that inspires and empowers all. The Beyond October Cancer Campaign is just that."

As the campaign celebrates a decade of making a difference, it continues to inspire, educate, and uplift, proving that storytelling and community can forge unbreakable bonds of hope and humanity.