Bustronomy brings elevated fine dining on wheels to Dubai

Bustronomy, the internationally acclaimed fine dining experience on wheels, has officially arrived in Dubai, marking a new chapter in the city’s vibrant culinary and tourism landscape. Founded by visionary entrepreneur and culinary enthusiast Viviane Zoghbi, Bustronomy offers a unique fusion of gourmet cuisine and breathtaking panoramic views of Dubai’s iconic landmarks.

Following its tremendous success across Europe, Bustronomy Dubai promises to redefine the dining experience, seamlessly combining culture, innovation, and culinary excellence in a luxurious double-decker setting.

At the heart of Bustronomy Dubai is Zoghbi’s passion for pushing boundaries and celebrating the city’s dynamic spirit. Guests are invited aboard a state-of-the-art double-decker bus, featuring elegantly set dining tables and expansive glass windows. As the bus glides through Dubai’s most iconic sites — including the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, The Museum of the Future, The Dubai Frame, and Jumeirah — diners indulge in a meticulously curated multi-course menu. To enhance the experience, guests are treated to engaging audio and video commentary in multiple languages, offering insights into the landmarks and Dubai’s rich cultural heritage.

“I’ve always believed that food tells a story," says Viviane Zoghbi. "Through Bustronomy, I’m combining my love for culinary arts with my dedication to tourism. It’s fine dining in motion, creating unforgettable moments as guests explore one of the world’s most dynamic cities."

Bustronomy Dubai’s offerings go beyond daily brunch, high tea, and dinner services. The luxury dining bus is also available for private bookings, making it a sought-after venue for corporate events, personal celebrations, and other exclusive gatherings. Guests can embark on this unique journey from two key locations: daytime tours depart from Habtoor Palace in Al Habtoor City, while evening experiences begin at The Museum of the Future on Sheikh Zayed Road. The soft launch in November provides select guests, influencers, and bloggers with an exclusive preview, while the public launch in December will open the doors to all who wish to experience Dubai in an entirely new way. With plans to expand to Abu Dhabi and other regional cities, Bustronomy aims to pioneer a new era of experiential dining, offering a seamless blend of gourmet food and cultural exploration. “Dubai is the perfect home for this vision,” says Zoghbi. “It’s a city that constantly redefines possibilities, and with Bustronomy, we’re doing just that – offering a global dining experience while showcasing the city’s iconic landmarks.”

Drawing on her background in culinary arts and her love for storytelling through food, Zoghbi has crafted menus that reflect both local and international flavours. “It’s a dream project that combines all the things I’m passionate about – tourism, innovation, and cooking. Bustronomy is a journey that celebrates the best of Dubai while creating a space for meaningful, memorable experiences.”