‘Busan Festa in Dubai’ wraps up with cultural performances and strengthened ties

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 1:06 PM

In a celebration of cultural and economic exchange, Busan City, in partnership with the Busan Global Urban Foundation, hosted the 'Busan is Good. Busan Festa in Dubai' on September 29 at Festival City Mall. The event was part of the Eurasian Diplomacy Delegation’s mission to promote Busan as a global hub city.

The Eurasian Diplomacy Delegation, comprising university students, cultural artists, and business professionals from the Busan region, is dedicated to promoting 'Global Hub City Busan' on the international stage. Their mission involves visiting sister cities and participating in cultural and economic exchange events. This year, the delegation travelled to Kazakhstan (Almaty) and Uzbekistan (Tashkent and Samarkand) before reaching their final destination—Dubai, Busan’s sister city—on September 29.

The ‘Busan Festa in Dubai’ was the highlight of the delegation’s journey, celebrating the cultural and economic ties between Busan and Dubai. The outdoor festival attracted over 2,000 participants, including officials from the Dubai Government, representatives from the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai, KOTRA Dubai Trade Office representatives, as well as Dubai residents and visitors. The festival featured a variety of activities, including performances by the Busan Metropolitan Traditional Orchestra, a Taekwondo demonstration, folk games, food experiences, and interactive activities for children. Attendees also enjoyed K-pop cover dances, random dance plays, and K-Quizzes, all while experiencing the cultural essence of Busan. The event kicked off with a captivating performance by the Busan Metropolitan Traditional Orchestra, followed by the official opening ceremony, which included speeches, welcoming addresses, and congratulatory remarks. A stunning fountain show and Taekwondo demonstrations entertained the audience throughout the evening. The vice mayor of Busan expressed his gratitude, stating, "Busan and Dubai, which have been sister cities since 2006, share remarkable similarities, such as having the world’s largest ports and experiencing rapid growth despite limited natural resources. Both cities are recognised globally as premier tourist destinations. This event provided an opportunity to introduce the charm of Busan to Dubai’s residents and strengthen the bond between our two cities."

The successful event marks another step towards fostering deeper cultural and economic connections between Busan and Dubai, paving the way for future collaborations and exchanges.