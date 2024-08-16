BPG wins social media and CX mandate for Honda in MEA region

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM

Award-winning agency BPG (Bates PanGulf, part of WPP) has added another high-profile client to its burgeoning portfolio. After winning a highly competitive, multi-agency pitch, BPG is now the only agency entrusted with CX and social media content for Honda Motor Company — Middle East and Africa (MEA) across 13 markets.

BPG will also offer strategic support on digital assets, creative development, and media as the global mobility leader transitions to an exciting new product portfolio that will help achieve its NetZero by 2050 ambitions.

Avi Bhojani, group CEO, BPG said: "Team BPG is excited to be the agency partner for Honda Middle East and Africa through a vibrant period of growth and evolution. Just like our newest client Honda, we are building on decades of history to embark on a new phase of transformation. After a successful 2022 and 2023, BPG’s upward trajectory continues with new and expanded integrated mandates for social media, customer experience (CX), PR, Creative and media for multi-sectoral clients. We are channeling a truly integrated mindset, which blends culture, creativity, data, and technology, to deliver incremental value for our clients."

Anup Ravindranath, senior general manager, Honda Motor Company (MEA), said: "BPG’s tactically efficient and creatively powerful pitch demonstrated they are the right agency partner for us at this strategically important time in our brand transformation. We will be tapping their vast automotive experience to enhance our brand presence across the region. We look forward to deepening our customer relationships with relevant, impactful and imaginative omni-channel communications campaigns."

BPG is supporting Honda Motor Co. (Middle East and Africa) in expanding its digital presence with brand-new social platforms @hondamena across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn, serving Honda’s diverse portfolio, including automobiles, motorcycles, power products, and marine business lines. Additionally, they will highlight Honda’s motorsports activities from around the world, showcasing its commitment to high-performance and innovation. As Sitecore Associate Partner, BPG will leverage its expertise to manage and enhance digital assets and efficiently maintain Honda’s digital platforms. BPG will thus drive consumer engagement at scale across Honda's digital platforms, as well as manage insights and analytics, data, customer insights, and digital strategy, creating personalised interactions with customers across various digital channels. Honda's global brand slogan, 'The Power of Dreams – How we move you', emphasises the company's commitment to creating mobility solutions that empower people. Honda has set a goal of achieving carbon neutrality for all its products and corporate activities by 2050, with a target of 100 per cent electric and fuel cell vehicle sales globally by 2040. Honda is a driving force in the future of mobility, committed to both progress and sustainability.

Darius LaBelle, president, BPG UAE said: "Given BPG’s integrated expertise and proven track record in the automotive sector, we're confident about delivering impactful brand experiences for Honda Middle East and Africa during a pivotal time in its brand transformation. What’s more, BPG’s CX-first solutions align perfectly with Honda's strategic vision for deeper customer engagement. We look forward to supporting Honda's ambitious goals for sustainable mobility solutions and consolidating its market leadership."