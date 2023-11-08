Books are not old-fashioned: Four online activities that are equally good learned from books
Whenever we think about books, we often call them old.
They are slow to read, often hard to get, and many of them can be open to interpretation. Plus, as you read more and more, you might find authors you dislike or books that contradict one another. Why not just stick to the internet? It is faster and also takes less time to find the right information, right?
However, books aren't old-fashioned. They might be slow to read, but the best books written by very passionate authors can actually teach you more than even the flashiest web pages and websites. Here are some activities online that you can learn about by poking your nose into a book.
Online poker
There is nothing like choosing to sit around a table with real cards. The feel of the cards in your hand and the tension in the air as players make their bets; is a rush that many player love to experience. However, several of those players are starting to play online poker which is often easier to get into, the buy-ins are cheaper, and the convenience can't be beaten. But while online poker provides a fully digital experience, some of the best knowledge can be learned from books about the phenomenal game.
The game is digital, but the rules are the same, and books like "The Mental Game of Poker" by Jared Tendler and Barry Carter, and "Moorman's Book of Poker" which is written by Chris Moorman (one of the best online poker players in history) and Byron Jacobs, won't just teach you how to play, but also the tips and tricks the pros use to dominate the online environment.
These tips and tricks, coming from the top players themselves, will always be evergreen. You might as well take the time to read them!
Programming
Many people learn programming by getting into the process and spending time online. They learn Java or Python and go crazy coding until something clicks. However, learning about coding online isn't the only way to sharpen your programming knowledge.
As long as you get books that are both current and relevant to what you want to programme, there is no reason why cracking open a book can’t help you learn to code your next project.
"Coders At Work" by Peter Seibel is a perfect inside look at the world of coding and the people who love to code. And the book "Don't Make Me Think" by Steve Krug, talks about the deep design philosophies behind why some websites and webpages look the way they do.
There's a lot to learn about programming and coding, and sometimes the best information you can get is from a book.
Online trading And cryptocurrency
Another way to make some money and learn more about an interesting technology is to do online trading with cryptocurrency. However, many beginners quickly find out that the barrier to entry is pretty high in these fields, and there are countless things to learn. From changing terms, different laws, and an ever-changing market, many people give up before they really begin.
The news about online trading can be extremely complicated, and it is often geared towards people who have been trading their entire lives. While beginner websites tend to be too complicated and expect you to know more than you do. But a good book can be your answer.
"Day Trading For Dummies" by Ann C Logue is the best book for a straightforward look into trading and how to understand it. Plus it is written in very simple terms so you walk away knowing more.
The "Stock Market Investing Beginners Guide" by John C Turner is the best book for learning what the stock market is, and how to build a great online portfolio for success.
These books can teach you the basics and provide a solid bedrock for your continued learning and eventual success with online trading and cryptocurrency.
Online game development
The development of video games can be a long and hard journey with many pitfalls. This is where books like "A Practical Guide to Indie Game Marketing" by Joel Dreskin and "The Indie Game Developer Handbook" by Richard Hill-Whittall come in handy.
Having a blueprint at hand to help you create your game is like having the cheat codes for success, and no gamer needs to be reminded how important cheat codes are!
Going to your local library or bookstore can open your eyes if you let it. As you deal with new authors and the information they have in their books, you can really learn to enjoy the art of reading. If you fall down the rabbit hole into a good book, make sure to enjoy the journey!
Disclaimer: The views expressed by Jon Stojan are his own and do not reflect the newspaper's policy.