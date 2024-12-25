Bollywood Treats brings the magic of cinema and culinary excellence to Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi just got a vibrant new dining destination with the grand opening of Bollywood Treats, a fully Bollywood-themed vegetarian restaurant located in MBZ-10 (Shabia-10), Mussafah. This unique restaurant blends authentic Indian vegetarian cuisine with the glamour and nostalgia of Bollywood’s golden era, promising diners an unforgettable cultural and culinary experience.









More than just a restaurant, Bollywood Treats is an immersive journey into the heart of India’s legendary film industry. Every element of the establishment—its design, décor, and ambiance—captures the essence of classic Bollywood. From walls adorned with scenes from iconic films to cleverly designed selfie spots, the restaurant is a visual and sensory feast for movie lovers and food enthusiasts alike.

"We wanted to create a space where people could savour great food while celebrating the timeless charm of Bollywood. Bollywood Treats is our way of bringing that vision to life," said Anil Kejriwal, the visionary entrepreneur behind this exciting venture.

Featuring an array of traditional Indian vegetarian dishes, the menu at Bollywood Treats is carefully crafted with high-quality ingredients and authentic spices. Adding to the charm, the dishes come with creative names and witty Bollywood-inspired descriptions that add an element of fun to your dining experience.

The menu is divided into themed sections, each inspired by iconic Bollywood dialogues:

Hum Saath Saath Hai: Enjoy timeless comfort food combinations like Rajma Chawal, Chole Chawal, Kadhi Chawal, and Dal Chawal.

Hum Jaha Se Khade Hote Hai Line Wahi Se Shuru Hoti Hai: Kickstart your meal with flavour-packed appetizers and starters that steal the spotlight. Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaae: Indulge your sweet cravings with a range of traditional Indian desserts, offering the perfect finale to your meal. Strategically located in MBZ-10, Mussafah, Bollywood Treats fills a much-needed gap in the local dining landscape. With a vibrant ambiance and premium offerings, it provides a fine dining experience that eliminates the need for residents to travel 25 kilometres to Abu Dhabi city. “Why should Abu Dhabi city have all the fun? We’ve created a destination that the local community can enjoy right here in Mussafah,” added Kejriwal. The restaurant’s interior is a celebration of Bollywood’s history, with highlights that include: A vintage gramophone playing soulful tunes from the 1960s.

A classic radio broadcasting Binaca Geet Mala by the legendary Ameen Sayani.

Rare memorabilia, including a UK-built 1950s camera.

Walls adorned with iconic Bollywood moments, along with a dedicated section honouring South Indian cinema superstars.

With its unique concept, delicious cuisine, and vibrant ambiance, Bollywood Treats is set to become a landmark dining destination for both residents and visitors across the UAE. Whether you’re planning a family dinner, celebrating a special occasion, or simply enjoying a fun night out, Bollywood Treats offers an experience like no other.