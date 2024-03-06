Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty presents 'Media Strategist of the Year' award 2024 to Vasu Jit Kalia

Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 5:06 PM

After establishing a strong presence in India, media mogul and strategist Vasu Jit Kalia is now shifting his focus towards enhancing the celebrity PR and media landscape in Dubai. In recognition of his efforts, Bollywood superstar Suneil Shetty acknowledged the work done by Vasu Jit at Saga Awards 2024 which was held at Dusit Thani Hotel on March 3.

Vasu Jit has been associated with the leading media houses like Times of India, Hindustan Times, Reuters TV both in India and brands like Gulf News etc in Dubai. He has personally interviewed Bollywood A-listers stars like Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Emraan Hashmi, National Award winning directors like Madhur Bhandarkar and super models.

Vasu Jit has been instrumental in orchestrating remarkable media campaigns for renowned brands and globally acclaimed celebrities. His portfolio includes successful promotions for top consumer electronics brands, prestigious colleges and universities, luxury real estate developers, immigration consultants, as well as gold and diamond merchants and designers, both in Dubai and on an international scale.

Vasu Jit, explains that the UAE has huge potential for the entrepreneurs like him since the government has undertaken steps in attracting foreign investments. He elaborates: “The visionary leadership of this country has taken many steps to transform the UAE into a global business hub and I would like to thank them for granting me a Golden Visa. Steps like allowing 100 per cent foreign-owned businesses, offering extended visas for entrepreneurs, providing funding and support for smaller businesses, and aiming to attract international businesses to the region, have led entrepreneurs like me to explore the UAE market."

Speaking at length about his expansion plans, Vasu Jit says, "In terms of expansion, Dubai was always on my radar. After gaining huge success in India, I now want to focus on the Middle Eastern region, as I see a very big opportunity here in the UAE for media professionals like me we and plan to establish my events and PR Company in the upcoming month."