BNI TERRA sets new global benchmark as first net zero chapter in BNI network

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 12:26 PM

BNI (Business Network International), the world’s largest networking and referral organisation, announces a significant milestone with the introduction of BNI TERRA, the first-ever net zero chapter within its global network. This initiative underscores BNI’s commitment to innovation and tradition.

BNI TERRA, has taken proactive measures to reduce its carbon footprint and lead by example in the business networking community. Recognising the urgent need for sustainable practices, BNI TERRA has adopted a hybrid meeting model. Physical meetings are held once a month at the LEED-certified Rove Hotels in Expo City Dubai, renowned for its sustainable practices and for the rest of the month the team meets online. In addition to this, the group will proactively organise activities that will ensure the emissions are offset.

To eliminate the use of printed business cards, placards with QR codes have been placed to reduce the chapter’s carbon footprint further.

"BNI’s Global Support Team is impressed by the BNI TERRA Chapter in BNI South Dubai, UAE taking proactive steps to become the first-ever Net Zero Chapter in BNI. This is a great embodiment of our Core Value of Traditions and Innovation – taking a proven, structured meeting that’s helped business owners for over 39 years to grow through referrals and ensuring an even more positive impact on the community it serves," added Claire Sherman, senior director of global strategy, Global Support Team.

"BNI has a proven growth track record globally and is a business model able to grow in any economic environment. As BNI continues to evolve, our commitment to sustainability and innovation remains steadfast. The launch of BNI TERRA as the world's first Net Zero Chapter exemplifies our dedication to pioneering environmentally responsible practices," said Bijay Shah, BNI UAE national director. Suresh Raju, executive director of BNI South Dubai, said: "This milestone not only sets a new standard for business networking in the region but also demonstrates our unwavering commitment to sustainability. By innovating eco-friendly meeting solutions and forming partnerships that support our environmental goals, BNI TERRA is making a significant contribution to global sustainability." "We are proud to lead BNI TERRA as the world’s first Net Zero Chapter in BNI. This initiative is a milestone for our region and showcases our commitment to sustainable practices in business networking. By choosing the eco-certified Rove Hotels in Expo City Dubai as our venue partner and offsetting carbon emissions from our meetings, we are actively contributing to Dubai’s Net Zero strategy," added Reim El Houni, regional director — BNI New and South Dubai. BNI UAE has also achieved a significant milestone with over 1,300 members, reinforcing its position as the largest and most successful business networking organisation in the UAE. Operating in 79 countries worldwide, BNI continues to empower businesses through structured networking, referrals, and professional development opportunities.

Join us on August 2 at Expo City Dubai for our Big Visitor’s Day with BNI TERRA! This is a fantastic opportunity to experience our innovative Net Zero Chapter in action and expand your network. Don’t miss out—come be part of this engaging session and discover how you can grow your business connections in a sustainable way. For more information, click here.