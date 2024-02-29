Blue Ocean Corporation awarded 'Best Workplaces in UAE 2024’; becomes Great Place To Work Organisation for fourth consecutive year

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 6:26 PM

Blue Ocean Corporation, a global organisation specialising in consulting, training, and conferences, announced its achievement of the 'Best Workplaces in UAE 2024' title, while retaining its status as a Great Place to Work certified organisation for the fourth consecutive year.

Blue Ocean received this esteemed recognition from the global work authority Great Place To Work at a recent gala award ceremony in Dubai’s Palazzo Versace hotel.

The Great Place to Work certification is globally acknowledged as a benchmark for identifying and celebrating organisations with outstanding workplace cultures. The prestigious title celebrates Blue Ocean Corporation’s exemplary dedication to creating a positive and thriving work environment that aligns with global standards and organisational goals.

"We are proud to receive the Great Place to Work certification for the fourth year in a row. This recognition speaks of our extraordinary leadership and teamwork, where every team member plays a crucial role in our success. We will continue to invest in our work culture, ensure the growth and happiness of our employees, and benefit our stakeholder community,” said Dr Sathya Menon, group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation.

The Great Place to Work certification is based on a rigorous assessment method that evaluates crucial aspects of the workplace environment, such as credibility, respect, fairness, and camaraderie etc.

Abdul Azeez, group chairman of Blue Ocean Corporation, added: "It is a moment of great pride for our entire team to be once again recognised as a Great Place To Work. We had declared 2023 as the Year of Happiness because we strongly believe whoever is happy will make others happy, something that clearly reflects in our clientele feedback."

"Achieving this status underscores Blue Ocean's dedication to maintaining a work environment where team members feel highly valued and are empowered to excel. With a motivated and empowered workforce, the future holds limitless opportunities for us," remarked group CFO, V S Ramachandran.

As Blue Ocean continues to grow, expanding its global footprint in London, Riyadh, Delhi, and Hyderabad, among other cities, to offer world-class consulting and training solutions, the organisation remains focused on fostering a happy and growth-oriented work culture to attract talented individuals from across the world.

In January, Blue Ocean sponsored a four-day Kerala, India trip for all its employees across all branches for its annual global meet. In addition to its employee-friendly flexible work policies, the organisation also ensures that employees’ performances meet their due recognition.