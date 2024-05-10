BITS Pilani Dubai introduces diverse programmes to align with industry needs

Nahid Afshan, head of admissions, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus.

Published: Fri 10 May 2024, 3:28 PM Last updated: Fri 10 May 2024, 3:31 PM

In a recent move to enrich its academic offerings, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC) proudly announces the addition of seven new undergraduate degree programmes, approved by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). Tailored to meet the diverse career demands and needs of the modern world, each of these programmes equips students with specialised skills and knowledge for success.

With the addition of these seven programmes, BPDC now offers a total of 15 programmes, effectively doubling its undergraduate course offerings. All these four-year undergraduate degree programmes are meticulously crafted to cater to the needs of high school students, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their chosen fields.

The newly introduced programmes are:

B.E. Mathematics and Computing

B.E. Architectural and Urban Engineering

Bachelor of Business Administration (honours)

B.E. Chemical with Specialisation in Energy, Environment, and Sustainability

B.E. Mechanical with Specialisation in Aerospace

B.E. Biotechnology with Specialisation in Applied Molecular Biology

M.Sc. Physics with specialisation in Space Science and Technology

The bachelor of business administration (honours) welcomes students from all academic backgrounds, while the other new programmes are specifically designed for students who have completed high school with a background in Physics and Maths (Science Stream).

Dr Srinivasan Madapusi, director of BPDC, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "The introduction of these new programmes underscores our commitment to providing quality education that is aligned with industry needs. We believe that these programmes will equip our students with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in today's competitive job market."

Nahid Afshan, head of admissions, emphasised the diversity of the new programmes, stating, "Exciting news! BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus is proud to announce a diverse program offering, including business programs for the first time ever. This expansion opens doors for high school students from Commerce and Humanities backgrounds also providing them with an amazing possibility to apply and embark on a journey towards a thriving career in business. High school students would not want to miss out on this wonderful opportunity to explore their potential and study at a 5-star rated Institution."

Additionally, BPDC offers minor programmes, allowing students to specialise in areas of their interest such as data science, aeronautics, robotics and automation, finance, entrepreneurship, materials science and engineering, philosophy, economics, politics, and computing. Students can enroll in these minor programmes at the end of their first year, enhancing their educational experience and skill set.

Furthermore, BPDC offers flexibility in its undergraduate programmes, allowing students to earn two degrees within an extended timeframe. This opportunity, based on students' performance during the first year of study, provides a competitive edge in their chosen fields, opening up a world of possibilities for their future.

Admissions are now open for all the diverse range of programs. The deadline for applications is June 25. Don't miss the chance to become a part of this vibrant academic community.

For more information and enquiry, please click on: www.bits-pilani.ac.in/dubai/.